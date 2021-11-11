End of domes at Waihopai Valley spy base 'nothing to celebrate'

Protesters show up for the annual Waihopai spy base protest. This video was first published in 2019.

The Waihopai Valley spy base domes in rural Marlborough might be notorious for their role gathering international intelligence but no-one is exactly celebrating their demise.

The radomes cover antennae that were installed about 30 years ago to gather intelligence by monitoring satellite communications, now managed by the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

Minister for the Intelligence Agencies Andrew Little on Wednesday evening said the GCSB no longer needed the radomes, as their technology had been superseded by online signals intelligence gathering. The antennae yielded less than 0.5 per cent of the intelligence used in GCSB reports in the past year.

The radomes and dishes will be removed in 2022.

GCSB/Supplied The dish inside one of the radomes at the Waihopai spy base.

Protesters had been calling for the domes to be dismantled for decades, saying when that intelligence was shared with Five Eyes partners – the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia – it made New Zealand complicit in the military campaigns of those countries, among other criticisms.

However, Anti-Bases Campaign (ABC) organiser Murray Horton said news of the domes’ redundancy was nothing to celebrate, since the base itself would continue to operate at the site, “albeit without its most conspicuous physical features that stick out like dogs' balls”.

“ABC has consistently called for Waihopai to be closed. Not to be made a more modernised, efficient spy base, using different spying methods which is what Andrew Little has announced,” Horton said.

Horton, who helped organise the annual January protest at the base every year since 1988, said he was not surprised the radomes and dishes were no longer of use.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Anti-Bases Campaign organiser Murray Horton speaks at the annual Waihopai spy base protest in January.

“They’re 1980s' technology, dating back to the era of landlines, fax machines and video cassette recorders,” Horton said.

The annual protest would go ahead on January 29, Horton said. “ABC still continues to call for the closure of Waihopai.”

Just down the road from the spy base gates, the Spy Valley Wine headquarters overlooks their namesake and the site of the annual protest. The company has been growing grapes and making wine in the valley since the 1990s.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The radomes are an unmissable feature in the landscape of Waihopai Valley, pictured in August 2019.

Marketing and sales manager Daniel Adriatico said the domes had been part of the company’s marketing imagery for a long time. “We like to say, ‘good terroir for great wine makes great places for spy bases’.

“It’s definitely a bittersweet thing ... having the base there is definitely a big part of our branding – we will definitely be missing it,” Adriatico said.

“It’s a huge part of the valley ... you come over that bend [on Waihopai Valley Rd] and the domes are right there, it’s pretty cool.”

Emma Allen/Marlborough Express Two faint domes made it into the Spy Valley Wines banner at the 2012 Marlborough Holiday Expo. Spy Valley cellar door manager Nicola Clark, pouring the 2011 sauvignon blanc for Blenheim couple Joyce and Richard Sutcliffe.

Cellar door guests loved being able to see the base, and the winery had a good relationship with spy base staff, often hosting MPs and other personnel visiting the base, Adriatico said.

“We’d love to buy one of the balls, use the fabric to make something ... it’s one of those historic things and we’d like to have a piece of it here.”

Little said on Wednesday the GCSB received a further $150 million funding from the Government in the 2019 and 2020 Budgets, roughly half of which was to acquire new spying capabilities.

“There's a lot of data and intelligence processing that happens down there, so [the base is] not just serving the needs of the domes and the dishes in it.”

Warwick Blackler The Waihopai Spy Base had one satellite dish cover deflated by protesters in 2008.

He said it was “hard to be specific” about the type of capabilities the GCSB was now using or was seeking, but the agency by law had authority “to get access to information infrastructures, and that’s what they do”.

Little said New Zealand’s Five Eyes partners had been accepting and supportive of the decision to dismantle the domes.

“You can conclude that if the GCSB was only gathering half a per cent of their intelligence through this means, then it wasn't a huge contributor to the broader Five Eyes relationship.”

GCSB Director-General Andrew Hampton said the dishes had become “virtually obsolete” and would have required significant investment to continue operating.

“Changes in global telecommunications and information technology mean the interception of satellite communications from Waihopai has declined over the years,” Hampton said in a statement.