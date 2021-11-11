World War I servicemen remembered on Armistice Day

Descendants of fallen World War I soldier Peter Scully, from left Martha McLeod, her brothers Peter and Richard Stone, their cousin, Kathryn King and her daughter Sarah King, stand beside the South Alive Heritage Trail interpretation panel that features information on Scully's life.

Descendants of a fallen World War I solider have travelled from Christchurch and Palmerston North to attend an Armistice Day Citizens’ Service in Invercargill.

On Thursday, the service was held at the war memorial in south city, where, in the nearby suburb of Georgetown, 2nd Battalion New Zealand Rifle Brigade Company sergeant major Peter Scully lived before heading off to war.

He was killed in action on November 4, 1918, while serving in France. A week after his death, WWI ended and that day, November 11, is known as Armistice Day.

Included in the Armistice Day service on Thursday was the unveiling of a South Alive Heritage Trail interpretation panel that featured information on Scully. The panel is erected at the war memorial site.

READ MORE:

* Twice honoured - Bluff's recovered memorial has added historic resonance

* Small town New Zealand's contribution to World War 1 explored in new book

* 'Not on my watch!': War remembrance tourism fights for life



Scully’s descendants, his great niece, Martha McLeod, of Invercargill, her brothers, Peter Stone, of Invercargill, and Richard Stone, of Christchurch, their cousin Kathryn King and her daughter Sarah King, both of Palmerston North, were delighted to be at the service.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt, middle left, and Awarua RSA president Ian Beker at the Armistice Day Citizens' Service in Invercargill on Thursday.

They brought with them the bronze medallion, known as the “death penny” that was given to the next-of-kin of service personnel who were killed in WWI.

The tribute to Scully on the interpretation panel meant a lot to his relatives.

“It’s quite poignant, a lovely memorial for him,” Peter Stone said.

“It’s nice to see him recognised for his DCM [Distinguished Conduct Medal] and service to his country.”

Kathryn King said she and her daughter Sarah were pleased they made the trip south.

“We’re proud to be here.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Bill South walks forward to place his poppy on the south Invercargill war memorial at the Armistice Day Citizens' Service on Thursday. In the background on the left is service leader father Tony Harrison and beside him bagpiper senior constable Reuben Boniface.

Awarua RSA president Ian Beker said it was great to see recognition of a south Invercargill soldier.

“To have his descendants here was special.”

The service was organised by South Alive, with advice on its format provided by the Awarua RSA.

South Alive projects manager Julz Orr reckoned there were about 90 people at the service, including veterans, community leaders and members of the Aurora College Service Academy.

“It was a very moving community event,” she said.

Elsewhere in Southland, an Armistice Day service was also held at the cenotaph in Gore.