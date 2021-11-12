Massive slip on key West Coast highway to be fixed after five years

In September 2016, Jackson Hook was filming the coastline north of Punakaiki when, by chance, he captured a massive slip smashing onto State Highway 6. (Video first published September 12, 2016)

The section of road with the highest risk of slips on the West Coast will be fixed after having been reduced to one lane for more than five years.

A massive slip came down at Meybille Bay on State Highway 6 between Westport and Punakaiki in September 2016. The road has been down to one lane ever since with several other slips and road closures.

It is the main route from Westport to Greymouth, regularly used by tourists and trucks, and was previously voted one of the top 10 coastal drives in the world by Lonely Planet.

A hazard rating system deems the 560m section of road at high risk of rockfall, and with a score of 609, it was the highest risk road in the region despite Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) monitoring and doing some rockfall stabilising works on the area throughout the years.

READ MORE:

* Key highway between West Coast and Canterbury to remain closed another night

* Coastal highway on West Coast reopens following rockfall

* West Coast highway closed for slip repairs

* Cameraman captures moment major slip comes down on West Coast highway



Punakaiki businessman Patrick Volk said it was “disgraceful” that the State Highway had been left down to one lane for five years, leaving motorists at risk.

Volk said he was very nervous commuting past the slips twice a day and believed the road was “highly dangerous” especially during heavy rainfall.

“It’s disgraceful. It’s a state highway we are talking about. It’s shocking. It really concerns me, am I the one who is going to be washed away? It’s a life-threatening situation we have.

Richard Arlidge A slip in September 2016 closed SH6 to one lane, and it has been like this ever since.

“It’s very narrow and there are traffic lights there now, so when you are waiting for the traffic lights you are afraid cars coming around the corner will bump into you,” he said.

The road was a vital link for Punakaiki and Westport.

“I own businesses and I rely on that road being open. Punakaiki would be drowning if it was cut off. People wouldn't come to Punakaiki if it was only a one-way road, and they couldn’t do a loop.”

Volk said when the road was closed, he lost 90 per cent of his business.

NZTA senior network manager Colin Hey said the road would be open to two lanes again after broken rock and vegetation have been removed.

“We’ve just received the geotechnical engineer’s report which has assessed the new slips at Meybille Bay, and also again checked the historical ones. They have recommended some scaling work to remove some fractured rock areas, and also the removal of some vegetation which has contributed to some of the slips. We’ll try and get this work completed before Christmas which would enable the road to be two lanes again,” he said.

The geotechnical report obtained by Stuff says Meybille Bay currently has the highest rockfall hazard rating system score in the West Coast region.

Richard Arlidge A previous slip at Meybille Bay that closed State Highway 6 just north of Punakaiki on the West Coast.

The high score indicates “high hazards under normal operating conditions”. The hazards have been monitored since 2005.

The rockfall hazard rating system scores have continually been more than 500 and is currently 609 which means “likely to be a serious hazard and remedial work is almost certainly required soon”, the report says.

Significant rockfall events were recorded in 2005, when 2000 cubic metres of material came down covering both lanes. A small slip occurred in 2011 before the large slip in 2016 when more than 2000 cubic metres of material covered both lanes.

Another slip happened in 2017 and again in February this year. Several landslides came down along the bay in July 2021 when heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in Westport.

A site visit in September revealed nine slips in the bay, including four which had recent movements.

The largest slip was the 2016 landslide which had been stabilised using explosives, a monsoon bucket and manual scaling.

The site inspector found “open defects” along the top of one of the landslides and warned further slips were expected.

The report also revealed the presence of potentially unstable rock mass covered in vegetation.

It says on the single lane section, traffic was regularly queueing up underneath a residual wedge of rock which was partly detached, but appeared to be stable.

It recommended a further inspection by an engineering geologist and six monthly geotechnical inspections.