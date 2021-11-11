Residents of Wellington's biggest suburb say high jab rate is to protect others

Karori has among the highest vaccination rates in the Wellington region.

Wellington City’s biggest suburb has some of the highest vaccination rates in the region, with the northern section of Karori topping the polls.

With the government aiming to have 90 per cent of the population immunised, Karori North is well ahead of schedule at 94.2 per cent, while eastern and southern parts of Karori, which has a total population of 15,660, have also hit the national target.

Karori Park is the only locality within the suburb yet to reach the national goal – at 86.6 per cent it is still well ahead of the national average of 67 per cent.

Karori resident Colin Sharples was pleased to hear his neighbours were thinking about the health of others.

A common narrative among residents and people working in Karori was the importance of protecting friends, family and others in the community.

Colin Sharples​ was pleased to hear his neighbours were thinking about the health of others.

“I’m an asthmatic, so I’m pretty vulnerable to Covid – I was fully vaccinated in July. I’m pleased to hear Karori’s got to that level.”

Another Karori resident Laurayne Ryder​ wasn’t surprised by the high uptake in the suburb. She said the suburb was generally very community minded.

Livia Robinson said she couldn't wait for New Zealand to return to normality.

Initially reluctant to get immunised, she decided to do so for the good of others.

“I don’t even get the flu jab – I’ve had it in the past and got quite sick. I thought about it and this is about the wider community – I’d hate to be responsible for other people getting covid.”

Livia Robinson​ was proud to be fully vaccinated.

“I’m a volunteer leader at Scouts NZ, mostly with years 1 and 2, so very small children who can't get vaccinated.”

The more people that got jabbed, the faster New Zealand could return to normality, she said.