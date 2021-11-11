Worker in serious condition after falling from central Wellington building

A person has fallen from a building in Wellington.

A person has been taken to hospital after falling from a central Wellington building.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said a person was being transported to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition following an incident on Thursday afternoon in Holland St, in the suburb of Te Aro.

It is understood the victim, who is believed to be a window washer, fell from a building.

At the scene about 2.20pm Thursday, there was a large contingent of paramedics and Fire and Emergency crews surrounding the site.

SOPHIE CORNISH/Stuff The street has been cordoned off.

The street had been cordoned off from vehicles with road cones while emergency service personnel investigated what happened.

A nearby resident told a reporter at the scene that they believed the victim to be a window washer who was working at the time.

WorkSafe had been advised, and inquiries were ongoing, a police spokeswoman said.