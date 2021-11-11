'Harrowing', 'inexplicably hard' time for family of missing Alexandra man

This new photo has been released by police of Alexandra man Wayne Hammond, who has now been missing for 11 days.

The family of a Central Otago man missing for 11 days says not knowing where he is and whether he is OK has been “inexplicably hard”.

Wayne Hammond, 50, was last seen heading to work from his Henderson Drive home in Alexandra on the morning of November 1.

He had not been seen or heard from since, though his vehicle, a 1999 white/silver Mitsubishi Challenger four-wheel-drive with ‘RockGas’ printed on the side, was found underneath the Clyde Bridge about 3pm that day.

His disappearance sparked an extensive land and water search around the Clutha River.

READ MORE:

* Police seek dash cam footage in hunt for missing Central Otago man Wayne Hammond

* Police to re-enact Central Otago man's last known movements before mystery disappearance

* Police seek cyclists who may have spotted missing Otago man Wayne Hammond



./Stuff Hammond worked for Rockgas and was last seen leaving home to go to work on November 1.

On Thursday, police put out a statement after Hammond’s family and colleagues made a further appeal for information.

The family described the last 11 days as “harrowing”.

Hammond was a “loving, caring and engaged husband, father, son and friend”, they said.

They thanked the local community for the overwhelming support they had received and to those who had come forward with information.

“We are taking things day by day and want more than anything to have Wayne home with us ... as a family, we are focusing all of our energy on locating Wayne.”

NZ Police/Supplied Hammond's vehicle, a 1999 Mitsubishi Challenger four-wheel-drive with 'RockGas' printed on the side, was found underneath the Clyde Bridge on November 1.

Hammond’s employer, Rory McLellan, said Hammond was a “valued and respected member of our close-knit team”.

He had been working at McLellan’s and Rockgas Alexandra for three years and it was difficult to process his disappearance, McLellan said.

“Wayne and I have literally worked side by side since he began with us.

“I regard him as both a good friend and a fantastic team member.”

Hammond’s family and colleagues urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

“Even if you don't think what you have to tell police is relevant, we'd rather discount the information than not know about it,” the family said.

Supplied Hammond’s family say not knowing his whereabouts has been “harrowing” and “inexplicably hard”.

A re-enactment of Hammond’s movements on Monday generated some further lines of inquiry, which police were exploring, a police spokesperson said earlier.

They had since called for anyone with dash cam footage from the morning he was last seen to get in touch.

Police wanted to see footage from 7am onwards on November 1 on the Alexandra-Clyde Rd and surrounds, including Earnscleugh Rd.

Information, including dash camera footage, could be provided to police by calling 105 and quoting file number 211102/8777.