Call for public to help carry memorial pole off Bluff Hill

The McKenzie brothers memorial pole that has been rediscovered on Bluff Hill and the group that helped find it.

A century-old wooden pole dedicated to two fallen soldiers is set for a journey that may pull at the emotions of many people involved.

At least 100 people are wanted on Saturday morning to help carry the pole, believed to be a flagpole, off Bluff Hill.

It was part of a memorial Alexander McKenzie made for his sons Ian, 21, and George, 23, who died on the same day at the World War 1 Battle of Somme in France, in September 1916.

The father’s memorial to his sons was last visible on the hill in the 1960s or 1970s, but was found again in early November following an 18-month search led by the New Zealand Remembrance Army and a dedicated team of searchers.

The memorial above Bluff Hill, believed to have been erected between late 1916 and 1919, included the pole made by the father, the names of his sons inscribed on a granite rock, and a picket fence around the rock.

Remembrance Army Southland co-ordinator Peter “Robbo” Robertson was calling on people in the community to help carry the fallen 5m long wooden pole off the hill.

It would then be carried past the old McKenzie household on Liffey St, past the RSA and onto the Bluff Marae, where it would be housed in a building containing military memorabilia.

Supplied Poppies were placed on the McKenzie brothers memorial pole when it was rediscovered on Bluff Hill, above the township, in early November. More than 100 people are wanted to carry it off the hill at 10am on Saturday.

He said the pole had been made with “passion and love” by the father and the more people who turned up to carry it to the marae, the better.

“That’s how we build a connection with the community and pay respects to the two brothers.”

He believed the pole had fallen over when its base was burnt out during one of the fires on the hill over the years.

“It’s 100 years old, give or take, we want to preserve it so it doesn't rot away to nothing.”

Decisions on restoring it and finding it a new home would be made in future.

Once the pole removal was complete searchers would continue looking for other parts of the memorial, including the plaque with the brothers names and any remains of the picket fence.

- Members of the public who want to help with the removal of the pole from the hill can meet at the top carpark on McDougall St in Bluff at 10am.