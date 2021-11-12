Dramatic footage shows moment climber rescued from summit ridge of Aoraki/Mt Cook

A climber is airlifted from the summit ridge of Aoraki/Mt Cook on November 4 by the Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Rescue Team in what is believed to be New Zealand's highest ever rescue.

A climber who had a front row seat to New Zealand’s highest ever alpine rescue, says the mission was “spectacular’’.

Romain Sacchettini, a member of the Canterbury Mountaineering Club, and five others from the group, were climbing the south side of the summit ridge of Aoraki/ Mt Cook on November 4, when they witnessed the retrieval of a climber stuck on the mountain.

Josef Floid Kral/Stuff During the rescue mission the long line technique was used to rescue the climber, who called for assistance from almost the top of Aoraki/ Mt Cook on November 4.

Members of the Department of Conservation’s Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Rescue Team (AMCART) undertook the rescue, after the Maritime NZ Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) received an SOS alert from an emergency beacon from the summit.

“I have been climbing for more than 10 years now, and I have seen a number of rescues in Europe and New Zealand and that rescue was very spectacular,’’ Sacchettini said.

Josef Floid Kral/Stuff Romain Sacchettini, and his team, also helped in the rescue effort.

“Seeing the rescuer being dropped and then both of them being picked up and hanging 60 metres below the helicopter with a 1500m gap, and hanging for an extended period of time,” Sacchettini said.

“We were doing the summit starting from Hooker Valley, to Empress Hut from the south side,'' Sacchettini said.

He said they noticed two climbers coming towards them from the north side.

One of the climbers in Sacchettini's group knew one of the pair, and became aware that one of the two, needed rescue support, and had used his locator beacon.'’Some of my climbers in my team knew the other climber who was with the stranded climber, they got in touch with us to let us know that one of the climber was in a difficult situation and needed rescue support and had effectively used his locator beacon to call rescue.

Romain Sacchettini/Stuff Romain Sacchettini, and his team from the Canterbury Mountaineering Club, were close to the rescue action on November 4.

He said the group moved together, and roped the pair, as protection, in case one of the pair fell.

“The helicopter did a first approach as a recognition flight and then came back with a cable with the rescuer hanging on to the cable, who was dropped into the ridge and the helicopter stayed hovering a couple of 100m away, waiting for the rescuer to secure himself with the climber that needed rescuing and then the helicopter came back right on to the ridge and picked both up.'’

Josef Floid Kral/Stuff Romain Sacchettini, and his team from Canterbury Mountaineering Club, make their way down Aoraki/Mt Cook.

“The remaining climber came with us, and we were roped together as a pair and got to the summit and the end of the ridge which was 300m away, which is a lot on a steep ridge, as it takes about 40 minutes.”

Meanwhile, years of training kicked into action as rescuers worked to retrieve the climber.

AMCART member Jim Young said the rescue lasted two-and-a-half hours from them being alerted to bringing the climber to safety.

He said this was ’’pretty fast’’ for a rescue at that altitude.

“The summit of Mt Cook is 3724m, and it is literally the top of New Zealand and you can’t get any higher in the New Zealand to rescue anyone, and he was stuck on the very top of Mt Cook,” Young said.

Aoraki Mount Cook Alpine Rescue/Stuff The Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Rescue Team in action as they rescue a climber from the summit ridge on November 4.

Young acknowledged the eight members of the rescue team, four on the mountain and four in the administration building, handling communications during the rescue using the ‘long line’ technique.

“What you saw in that rescue was a product of a lot of training as a lot of trust between us as rescuers and the pilots from Helicopter Line,” Young said.

“We spend a lot of time working with our team for the Department of Conservation and the team of pilots from the Helicopter Line.'’

He said there were about four pilots involved in their rescue work.

Romain Sacchettini/Supplied A helicopter drops an Aoraki Mount Cook Alpine Rescue Team member alongside a stranded climber near the top of Aoraki/Mt Cook.

“We do a lot of training with the technique called ‘long line’ – which is the long piece of rope as you can see in the video, that the rescuer is attached to and gets suspended under the helicopter.

“With long line we are able to rescue the climber of places like the top of Mt Cook.

“The pilot on that day was Richard Kidd, with whom we have worked for many years and to do a rescue of that fashion requires to have a lot of trust and training with each other, and we did it in a very smooth manner and got a good result for the climber who was stuck.”

Young they were “fortunate” with the weather on the day, which made the rescue from that height possible.

“If there was any wind or any cloud, it wouldn’t be possible.”

The rescue team had no issue in locating the position of the climber as they had the exact co-ordinates, he said.

“The climber was stuck but not injured.

“As you can imagine, the summit of Mt Cook is an intimidating place to be, and the climber felt very uncomfortable in the situation, and made a very sensible decision to not continue and requested assistance to get him off the mountain safely.”