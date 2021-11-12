Person winched off track after beacon triggered on South Coast Track, Southland

A Southern Lakes rescue helicopter team has been sent to a track near the Francis Burn Viaduct

One person has been winched off a track near the Francis Burn Viaduct, in Southland, after setting off a Personal Locator Beacon.

A Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand spokesman said the alert was received at 1.10pm from a beacon in the vicinity of the Francis Burn Viaduct on the South Coast Track on Friday.

Southern Lakes rescue helicopter was asked to travel to the scene.

Supplied A person has been winched off a walking track near the Francis Burn Viaduct.

On arrival, the Southern Lakes crew winched a paramedic down to investigate, and a person was then winched out of the bush with a leg injury, he said.

The person was taken to Southland Hospital by the helicopter for further treatment, the spokesman said.

The South Coast Track runs along the coastline to Port Craig, which takes about seven hours, and further on to Big River, which takes about four days, one way.

The difficulty of the track ranges from intermediate to expert.

The Francis Burn Viaduct, near Tuatapere, is 51.5 metres in length and 14.6m high.