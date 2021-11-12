Great South: Southland housing shortage will restrict industry development

Great South strategic projects manager Steve Canny says it’s time for a significant think-tank on how to solve Southland’s housing shortage. [file photo].

Southland has a housing deficit of nearly 1700 homes and without action, the shortage will worsen and industry development will be restricted, a report says.

The Southland Housing Situation Analysis report, published by Great South in October, provides an overview of the current and anticipated housing growth challenges for Southland.

The report says Southland’s population has grown to 104,400 and when this number is put beside the estimated housing stock, the region is 1,659 houses short “to effectively house our population”.

With continued population growth and current rates of construction, and without action, the shortage could increase to 3415 houses by 2025, the report says.

“This will significantly hamper the ability to achieve population growth, meet recruitment and skills attraction, and effectively service existing and new industry in the region.

And the report adds: “Access to residential property to buy and rent will be a key factor restricting future industry in the region.”

To meet the housing demand, the report says priorities need to be placed on the building of residential subdivisions and infilling existing residential zones in Southland communities.

With concern the housing shortage would constrain new workers from moving to Southland, the report says workforces need to plan how their workers will be housed, particularly in seasonal employment industries such as dairy and tourism.

The housing shortage had helped drive property price increases of around 18 per cent in Southland in the past year.

And between 2018 and 2021 median rental prices had jumped by 40 per cent in Invercargill, from $250 to $350; by 45 per cent in the Gore district, from $220 to $320; and by 66 per cent in the Southland district, from $220 to 365.

These rental increases were largely driven by the “significant demand” for property across the region, increases in property prices, increase in population and low availability of rental stock.

“Real estate companies are reporting 20 to 30 people looking at the same property,” the report says.

The report also addresses the emergency housing shortage in the region.

“We have seen a significant increase of 254 per cent in the need for emergency housing in Southland since the previous report. This has not been matched by supply which has remained flat since then. This requires an urgent review.”

The number on the waiting list for public-social housing has increased from 59 in 2018 to 202 in 2021, but the report notes the number of people could be many more as one application could be one family.

“This report has shown that an increased shortage of housing is likely to become a driver of increased property and rental prices. This disproportionately affects the lower socioeconomic groups and will likely further increase demand for emergency housing,” it says.

Great South strategic projects manager Steve Canny said the data showed around 4000 people in Southland were living in multiple family households.

Southlanders had always been proud of the region’s housing affordability and availability, but since 2013 there had effectively been too few homes for the growing population, Canny said.

There needed to be leadership in the region to address the housing issues, he said.

“It’s time for a significant think-tank on how to solve these challenges.”