Two people rescued after boat sinks in Wellington Harbour

Two people have been rescued from Wellington Harbour after their boat became filled with water and eventually sunk near Matiu/Somes Island.

The pair, who had headed out from Petone early on Saturday, got in trouble when a wave came over the stern of the boat, stalling the engine.

“While they attempted to restart the motor their vessel was swamped and filled with water, after which it sunk,” police said in a statement.

The pair radioed an emergency situation at 8am and the police Maritime Unit responded.

“Fortunately both were wearing life jackets and had waterproof radio gear to call for help,” Police Coastal Master Senior Constable Kyle Smith said.

“This is a great example of where these people were prepared for the worst, and it’s turned what could have been a bit of a hairy situation, into a fairly quick rescue.”

Supplied/nz police Two people were rescued by police’s Maritime Unit after their boat sunk in Wellington Harbour.

“No matter what type of craft you're using, you should always follow the Boating Safety Code. Everyone on the water needs a plan for how they are going to stay safe in case things go wrong. It’s vital you prep your craft and equipment, check your gear to make sure it’s safe and fit for purpose, and know your responsibilities for keeping yourself and others safe,” police said in a statement.

A strong wind watch has been put in place for Wellington and Wairarapa from 1pm on Saturday until 10pm on Sunday, with northwest wind potentially approaching severe gales in exposed places.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Tararua Range until 8pm on Saturday, with a further 60 to 80mm of rain expected to accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

Metservice is warning heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.