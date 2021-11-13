Covid-19: City in standstill as thousands gather in Christchurch for protest

The “pro-choice” protest in Christchurch went from Cranmer Square to Cathedral Square.

Refusing to be put off by wet weather, thousands of people gathered in Christchurch to march against current government and pandemic controls.

Protester numbers steadily grew at Cranmer Sq on Saturday morning – many carrying anti-government placards and waving New Zealand flags – and reached several thousand before they marched through the city central via Cambridge Tce, Lichfield St and Colombo St began, congesting much of the central city.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition organised a number of protests across the country this week including a large gathering outside Parliament in Wellington on Tuesday, as well as movements in several cities on Saturday, many involving “gridlock” congestion of roads.

Peter Meecham/Stuff New Zealand flags and placards were prominent at Saturday’s march in Christchurch.

As protest numbers reached close to their peak, about 20 motorcycles – led by lead speaker Derek Tate –arrived to loud cheers. Tate spoke to the crowd about not listening to mainstream media, denouncing the Government, and abolishing lockdowns, before leading the march.

Gatherers observed a minute’s silence for the four lives lost in the Kāpiti crash earlier this week before the march began, and the national anthem was sung.

The march caused major congestion in the central city as the crowd cycled through a number of chants including “freedom”, “stand down Ardern” and “say no to mandates” before arriving in Cathedral Sq.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Freedom and Rights Coalition’s Derek Tate led the protest and spoke to the crowd a number of times.

Tate again addressed the crowd before coordinating a haka in front of the Cathedral.

Plans for a “gridlock” motorcade in the city later in the afternoon didn’t seem to eventuate, with Tate telling Stuff he was unsure if it could be done safely.

Tate said another protest would be held in Christchurch next Saturday.

Stuffspoke to a number of those who attended Saturday’s protest.

Lindsay Langford of north Canterbury said he attended the march to stand up for people’s rights.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The passionate crowd chanted through the march that congested much of central city Christchurch for hours.

He said he opposed the vaccine mandate.

“I want to stand up for the freedom to choose,” he said.

He had a handwritten slogan on his shirt that read: "Jacinda is a blot on our landscape. Let's get some stain remover".

Sam Field of Selwyn Huts in Canterbury said he was against the vaccine mandate.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sam Field at Cranmer Square on Saturday.

“I’m just showing my support for people,” he said.

“People who have lost their jobs because of it.”

He had a placard with the slogan “this is about mass surveillance and depopulation”.

Former nursing student Susan Nankivell was also protesting on Saturday.

Jake Kenny/Stuff Former nursing student Susan Nankivell says it is wrong that she can’t get a job as she isn’t vaccinated.

Nankivell said she had to give up applying for nursing jobs due to not being vaccinated, including a position she was interviewing for at Hillmorton Hospital.

“I know students who’ve been kicked out of their courses, and I can’t get to my son's wedding because the venue is mandated. It’s not right,” she said.

Kevin Anngow attended the protest.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Protestors make their way towards Cathedral Square.

He wore a Make America Great Again cap and claimed he had left his job in a Timaru rest home over the vaccine mandate.

A police spokeswoman said she was not aware of any arrests made at Christchurch’s protest on Saturday.

In Auckland and Wellington on Saturday, protesters, also organised by The Freedom and Rights Coalition, took to their cars and created a gridlocked motorcade on main highways and in the CBD’s, creating congestion for several hours during the lunch period.