Auckland Lotto player lands $1 million in Saturday draw

The winning ticket was purchased from Four Square Red Beach in Auckland. [File Photo]

An Auckland Lotto player has scored $1 million in Saturday night’s First Division Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Four Square Red Beach in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night’s draw, where the jackpot will now be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over to Wednesday night, and will now be $800,000.

Fourteen players also secured $18,792 each in the Second Division draw.

Live lotto draws are unable to take place whilst Auckland remains in alert level 3. Instead, computer-generated draws are being used for Lotto, Powerball and Strike.