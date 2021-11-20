Mixed rules as campgrounds prepare for busy sumer

Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve and other campgrounds around the region are preparing for summer under covid restrictions. (File photo)

Campgrounds and holiday parks across the Nelson region are looking to the government for guidance to keep people safe during the summer holidays.

The region is preparing its annual influx of holidaymakers, but this year they are also bringing the possibility of community Covid transmission.

Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve​chief executive David Ross​said the reserve would be running its peak holiday operations under the Covid-19 Protection Framework, and would comply with all hygiene requirements.

Under the framework, likely to be introduced in December, hospitality venues using the vaccine passport system would need staff and customers to be vaccinated. That would mean people visiting the restaurant at the Kaiteriteri reserve would need to be vaccinated, but not those going to the shop or staying in the campground.

VIRGINIA WOOLF/Stuff Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve chief executive David Ross has written to guests strongly advising them to be fully vaccinated.

However, Ross said he had contacted guests and strongly recommended they were fully vaccinated before going to the reserve.

“If everyone plays their part we’ll have an enjoyable summer.”

The Motueka TOP 10 Holiday Park​ would be open to everyone vaccinated or unvaccinated, said owner Ashlee Ilton.​

The park has boosted its cleaning regime.

Bookings were already heavy, and the park would be full over the peak period, Ilton said. There would be no restrictions on numbers in the park.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Motueka TOP 10 Holiday Park owner Ashlee Ilton says the park would be under a heightened cleaning programme.

“We’re operating as business as normal, like we have been doing.”

Department of Conservation (DOC) Golden Bay operations manager Dave Winterburn said they strongly encouraged everyone using DOC facilities in Golden Bay - including Tōtaranui Campground - to be fully vaccinated for their safety and the safety of others.

Because most DOC campsites saw people from different locations eating and sleeping in close quarters, full vaccination was the safest approach.

As the government released further details on its Covid-19 traffic light policy settings, DOC would be updating its policies on vaccination in line with these.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Tōtaranui Campground owners the Department of Conservation strongly encouraged users to be fully vaccinated.

“DOC is closely following all the latest public health advice as we work hard to ensure people can enjoy these facilities safely.”

A staff member at Golden Bay Holiday Park​ said they did not want to comment regarding their plans for the summer, and Pohara Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park​ referred Stuff to the TOP 10 head office.

TOP 10 Holiday Parks Group chief executive David Ovendale said each park was independently operated.

The group's holiday parks were conducting health and safety risk assessments, and would make their own decisions.

At this stage, there was no vaccine mandate for accommodation providers, Ovendale said.

He said there was "some concern” over the use of communal facilities in the parks.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff Tāhuna Beach Holiday Park & Motel would be complying with government guidelines in vaccine requirements.

The group was working with the Holiday Parks Association of NZ and Hospitality New Zealand to get greater clarity from the Government on how best to handle the shared facilities.

Tāhuna Beach Holiday Park & Motels chief executive David Patterson said it would not be asking for vaccine certificates for guests.

The holiday park would be complying with government guidelines on hygiene requirements, such as social distancing, wearing masks, and having appropriate signage.

It would not be restricting numbers into the park.

Nelson City Council group manager community services Andrew White said that the council was currently working on a range of different measures to ensure its facilities met new Covid-19 regulations.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Nelson City Council is working to make sure its facilities, including campgrounds in Nelson, can meet the new regulations.

“We will soon be able to provide an update as to how our campgrounds will operate once the traffic light system applies in a way that ensures people staying at the camps can do so safely.

“Where campgrounds are leased from the council, we will help lessees make necessary changes.”

Tasman District Council communications manager Chris Choat said it would be the responsibility of tenant-run campgrounds, including those at Pohara Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park, Motueka TOP 10 Holiday Park, and Riverside Holiday Park in Murchison to implement their own policies and procedures.

The Collingwood Holiday Park, which is run by the council, would be following the government guidelines.

“The public can be assured though that we will be doing everything in keeping with the government advice to keep the community as safe as possible.”