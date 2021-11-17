Central Otago space radar detects debris from 'irresponsible' Russian anti-satellite missile test

The space junk radar near Naseby in Central Otago owned by United States company LeoLabs has detected debris caused by a Russian missile test. (File photo)

A Central Otago space radar has detected multiple pieces of debris created by a Russian missile test that has been condemned as “dangerous and irresponsible”.

The Naseby radar, built in 2019 by space network LeoLabs, first detected the debris on Monday.

The US State Department confirmed the debris was from an old Russian satellite that had been destroyed in “a destructive satellite test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites”.

“It was dangerous. It was reckless. It was irresponsible,” said state department spokesman Ned Price.

The Naseby space radar was built on Jo and Phil Dowling’s farm in the Maniototo area, with the purpose of detecting space debris smaller than a loaf of bread from 2500 kilometres.

“[A LeoLabs representative] just called in one day, and it was this section of land they were interested in as it had power, internet and was a suitable bit of land,” said Jo Dowling.

LeoLabs confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday that its Naseby radar had detected the debris. “With new data from Kiwi Space Radar gathered at 1620 UTC, we confirm detection of multiple objects near expected location of [the defunct] Cosmos 1408 [satellite].”

The Naseby radar picked up the debris and near collision with the International Space Station in an orbit about 500 kilometres above the Earth’s surface, and about 80 kilometres above the International Space Station’s (ISS) orbit.

By Wednesday morning, the Kiwi based radar had found 216 objects from the Cosmos1408 break-up.

“This number will grow significantly as we gather more data and the objects begin to further separate from one another in their new orbits,” LeoLabs tweeted.

The Dowlings were ahead of the news on Tuesday, as they are notified when incidents take place at the space radar.

Jo Dowling said they were kept informed of “heaps of interesting stuff that happens” and thought it was “quite cool”.

The US State Department condemned Russia's anti-satellite weapon test, which caused the seven astronauts on the Cosmos International Space Station to take cover on several occasions.

“Astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the ISS were forced to take cover approximately every hour and a half as the station’s orbit intersected with that of the debris.

“Russia’s dangerous and irresponsible behaviour jeopardises the long-term sustainability of outer space and clearly demonstrates that Russia’s claims of opposing the weaponisation of space are disingenuous and hypocritical,” said Price.

New Zealand Minister of Disarmament and Arms Control

New Zealand condemns Russia’s destructive anti-satellite test overnight. Deliberate creation of debris causes unacceptable interference to sustainability, spaceflight and space infrastructure. It is irresponsible and undermines efforts to oppose the weaponisation of space.

">Phil Twyford also condemned the incident.

STUFF A new Central Otago satellite will look out for space junk from the ground. (Video first published on October 14, 2019)

“New Zealand condemns Russia’s destructive anti-satellite test overnight,” said Twyford in a tweet posted on Tuesday. “Deliberate creation of debris causes unacceptable interference to sustainability, space flight and space infrastructure. It is irresponsible and undermines efforts to oppose the weaponisation of space.”

New Zealand Space Operations chief executive Robin McNeill said the international space community took a very dim view of anyone intentionally creating space debris.

“I remember attending a space conference shortly after a defunct satellite had been shot down, creating a mess. Let’s just say that the attendees took it all very, very personally and the attendees from the country that did it looked particularly glum the whole time,” he said.

“There is a huge effort going on in the space community to try and work out ways to clean up space and so deliberately creating a mess there is not welcomed by anyone. Avoiding space junk, as it is called, is not trivial.”

The purpose of the Naseby radar, one of three owned by LeoLabs worldwide, is to minimise the number of satellite collisions by tracking hundreds of thousands of pieces of so-called ‘’space junk’’.

The radar station can keep tabs on pieces of debris that are as small as 2 centimetres in diameter.

Space agency studies have shown that objects that small have enough energy that if they hit a satellite, they are likely to shatter it and createi a cloud of debris that spreads out around the globe.

LeoLabs have said the radar can predict up to a week in advance whether there is going to be a close call.

There are typically three to five smaller collisions involving space junk each year.

Nasa Mission Control said the heightened threat of the satellite debris might continue for another couple of days and interrupt the astronauts' science research and other work.