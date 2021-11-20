'Fateful' return to bedroom led to woman's death in Helensville house fire

A coroner says a “fateful” decision to return to a bedroom after discovering a fire, led to the death of an Auckland grandmother.

Joy Helen Kaan, 64, died from smoke and soot inhalation, along with burn-related injuries when her Helensville home went up in flames in August 2017.

Joy and Pieter Kaan, a married couple, had been asleep in their Awaroa Rd home on August 10 of that year, when they were awoken at about midnight by a loud bang.

CALLUM MCGILLIVRAY The Awaroa Rd property in the days following the fire.

Findings released by Coroner Louella Dunn said the couple went into their living room and saw there was a haze of white smoke.

When they looked through the kitchen door, they could see glowing coming from the internal stairs.

The Kaans went back to their bedroom and noticed the smoke had become “black and rancid”. Pieter Kaan told his wife to get down on the floor and follow him, Dunn said.

Once Pieter Kaan had crawled out of the burning house he realised his wife hadn’t followed him.

By the time firefighters arrived, the house was well ablaze, with the top level totally involved in fire.

After the fire was extinguished, a firefighter found Kaan’s body still in the bedroom. Earlier reports by Stuff said the couple’s puppy also died in the blaze.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after midnight. (File photo)

Dunn said while the couple had been alerted to the fire by the loud bang and were able to investigate it, they made the “fateful” decision of returning to their bedroom before escaping.

In relation to Kaan’s death, Dunn said she endorsed the messages by Fire and Emergency New Zealand on surviving a house fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand stated in the event of a house fire, the people living inside the home had about three minutes to get out before the fire became unsurvivable.

If a house is on fire, a person should alert others by shouting, and get onto their hands and knees if there was any smoke, and crawl low and fast out of the house.

“The smoke will be hot and poisonous, and if you breathe it in, it can kill you. Remember: Get Down, Get Low, Get out,” it said.

“If you can, close doors behind you to stop the fire spreading, and if you can’t get out of the house, close the door of the room you're in and put a towel under it to stop the smoke coming in.

“Go to the window and yell, 'FIRE, FIRE, FIRE!' Wait for help.”

Dunn said she wouldn’t make any comments around the lack of functioning smoke alarms in the house, as it “wasn’t clear” whether this could have contributed to Kaan’s death.

Kaan was a mother of three, and an “adored” grandmother, who "touched the lives of all those she came in contact with and is beloved by many", her death notice said.