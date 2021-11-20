Waste operator gambling on $350 million waste energy plant going ahead

ERP Group managing director Mike Corcoran is banking on a still-to-be-built-waste to energy plant to take his bales of waste.

A waste operator who has invested $3 million in a rubbish baling plant is storing thousands of bales illegally as he gambles on a waste-to-energy plant getting the go ahead.

Mike Corcoran, the managing director of ERP Group, said his company’s plant in Sockburn, Christchurch, had geared up to turn demolition debris into bales of “refuse derived fuel (RDF)” for use in a still-to-be-built, waste-to-energy plant.

The company was betting big on a plant, proposed for Waimate, being built in the near future, he said.

“I'm all in,” he said. “I'm 61 and if this goes out the door tomorrow I'm at City Mission lining up for soup and that’s not an exaggeration.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Site supervisor Bernie Fraser at ERP Groups, McAlpine Ave, sorts some demolition rubble before it is shredded.

A waste to energy plant – essentially a sophisticated incinerator that burns waste material to produce steam – has been proposed (and rejected) for two West Coast towns (Westport and Hokitika) but the latest hope is Project Kea in Waimate.

The project – a joint venture between China Tianying, Spanish company Urbaser and New Zealand entity Renew Energy – plans to build a $350 million plant that will burn 350,000 tonnes of waste a year. Although Corcoran says he has no financial holding in the project, he is heavily invested in the concept.

About 3000 of ERP's RDF bales are stored at its plant in McAlpine St, Sockburn, in breach of the company’s resource consent for the leased site. Environment Canterbury (ECan) issued an abatement notice to ERP in July and the parties have since been negotiating.

The latest development requires ERP to start moving the bales to an approved storage facility by the end of November. Corcoran said he hoped to secure an alternative site for storage very soon.

Another 10,000 bales were stored in warehouses and yards at a site in Woolston that was not an officially approved disposal facility.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A Christchurch contractor is bailing demolition rubble in the hope a waste-to-energy plant will be built soon.

“But so far they have not disapproved that site. We are still negotiating the viability of that site,” Corcoran said.

“The vibe I’m getting from ECan is the bales inside the sheds is fine and there is still debate about the bales on hardstand. Our argument is that because the bales are on hardstand the storm water is controlled.”

A plan B involved moving the 10,000 bales to a licensed storage facility, he said.

ECan zone manager Johannes Welsch said the regional council had issued two abatement notices for the McAlpine St – one to cease storing any additional bales on site for more than 72 hours, and the other to remove the currently stored bales by the end of July 2021.

“We are enforcing these abatement notices, taking into consideration the practicalities of dealing with 4000 bales of waste.

“We have not yet taken any formal enforcement action in relation to the removal, but we have been in discussions with Mr Corcoran and are awaiting a formal plan to achieve their removal. The lockdown in August provided an informal extension for compliance.”

ECan was aware of the bales stored at Woolston. Those contained within a building did not contravene rules, Welsch said.

“There are a number of bales stored outside, and we are working through a process with Mr Corcoran to authorise or remove these.

“No charges have been laid to date in relation to the breach of the abatement notice.”

Because ERP was not paying the cost of disposing of the waste at landfill, it could offer contractors, especially those getting rid of soft demolition waste such as timber and cladding, a better price than competitors, Corcoran said.

“At the moment I’m not offering substantially reduced rates but in the medium or long term disposal costs will move south.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff ERP Group is baling demolition waste at its McAlpine St facility.

The expansion and increase of the waste minimisation levy would make the waste-to-energy concept more economic, he said.

Corcoran said his company had been operating in Sockburn for four years without a single complaint.

The bales were not causing any environmental threat.They were wrapped in the same plastic used for silage and hay and did not contain putrescible or toxic waste. A storm water test of water on the Sockburn site had shown nothing to worry about. Nothing leached out of the bales.

Wood waste made up about 95 per cent of the bales, he said. Plastics were impossible to remove from the waste stream going into the bales but “we are not sourcing plastic”. A magnetised belt on the machine shredding the waste removed most of the metal.

“There is going to be a waste-to-energy plant in the South Island. The bales can be stored outside seven or eight years in the meantime.”

martin van beynen/Stuff A Christchurch contractor has been shredding and baling demolition material in anticipation of a waste-to-energy plant going ahead.

The contractor said the Waimate incinerator would need a stockpile of waste to be commissioned.

“That is one of the reasons we need to bale it and store it. It also needs to have a stockpile in case of some disaster preventing supply,” he said.

“The waste stream has increased 50 per cent. We aren't going to run out of waste.”

People did not need to worry that he would put his company into liquidation and walk away leaving landlords with an expensive waste disposal problem.

“I’m not a Chris Skelly or a Michael Le Roy,” he said.

Chris Skelly, an English overstayer, ran a demolition business in Christchurch after the earthquakes and left Christchurch in April 2012, to avoid being deported.

He left behind his company, which eventually went into liquidation owing about $5m to unsecured creditors. He had filled a KiwiRail warehouse in Sydenham with demolition materials from sites around the city and also left a site in Rolleston covered in debris. KiwiRail was left to clean up the mess.

Le Roy, a double bankrupt, illegally stored thousands of tyres at a rural site near Amberley. The tyre pile was torched in 2018 and again this year.

Corcoran said he had several options if the Waimate plant did not get the green light.

He had other potential customers for the RDF bales, and could also transport the bales to a Dunedin landfill or other landfills that charged much less than Kate Valley.

“We are not going to go bust – as long as we are allowed to carry on what we are doing on our site here and allowed to store the material. The [financial] risk dissipates exponentially when they get the consent to build a plant.

“If someone comes along and says you have to stop baling today because RDF doesn't fit the New Zealand model for waste I would be in a bit of bother.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Waste is sorted before being put into bales at the Woolston plant.

Corcoran said he was an upstanding commercial citizen who could be trusted to do the right thing.

A controversy about bales being stored in Belfast on a site he leased was history, he said. He had stored bales at the Spencerville Rd site in alleged contravention of his resource consent but the bales, which he had sold, had been removed to a landfill, he said.

Waste Management, the company that ran the Kate Valley landfill near Amberley, had issued liquidation proceedings against ERP two or three years ago, but it was no more than a commercial dispute and was settled, he said.

He refused to talk about his personal assets and property records show he does not appear to own any property in his own name. Nor does the ERP Group.

Julie Barron, a director of the company that owns the Woolston warehouse housing the bales, said everything had been checked by “MAF”.

“I haven’t really got a comment, and I’d rather you didn’t ring, and he is moving out.”