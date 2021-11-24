Accused priest still on parish duty

A serving Catholic priest was not stood down when allegations were made against him.

A Catholic priest remained serving in his parish despite an active allegation of sexual abuse being lodged against him.

And the Catholic archbishop of Wellington, who oversees the North Island parish in which the priest serves, was not informed of the complaint.

Amanda Hill, a partner at Wellington law firm Cooper Legal, has confirmed that she has lodged a complaint with the Society of Mary, the branch of the Catholic church the priest belongs to, relating to the priest’s time teaching in a Catholic school in the late 1980s.

Hill has also made a complaint to the Royal Commission into Abuse in State and Religious Care, which would in turn trigger a formal police complaint.

Commission spokesman Sean Hogan said the commission had a memorandum of understanding with police that they could refer incidents of abuse for investigation, but said they could not confirm if “specific matters have or have not been referred”.

READ MORE:

* Abuse survivors demand Wellington school removes portrait of alleged paedophile

* Catholic church calls in Vatican to investigate sexting priest case

* Catholic Church formally apologises to survivors of abuse



In early October, Stuff contacted the Catholic archbishop of Wellington, John Dew, under whom the parish falls, to ask about the priest. Dew then responded: “I have no knowledge or information whatsoever about this.”

Asked again on Monday, Dew said he had no comment.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Kept in the dark: Catholic archbishop John Dew.

The Society of Mary also closed ranks. In response to questions, Thige O’Leary, the assistant provincial of the Society of Mary, gave a statement which said: “The Society of Mary has been seeking to help this complainant through his lawyers, and cannot comment.”

The Catholic Church's policy is to stand down priests who are subject to an active complaint.

Murray Heasley, spokesman for the Network of Survivors of Religious Abuse and their Supporters, phoned the priest in his parish last month and confronted him about the allegation.

In the conversation, the priest initially said he was unaware of any complaints against him, and directed Heasley first to the church’s public relations spokesman David McLoughlin, and then to O’Leary. He then stayed mostly silent as Heasley repeatedly asked him to comment on the allegations saying only: “I don’t think this is the process we normally go through.”

Survivor groups have attacked the handling of the case.

Heasley said his group was “horrified, but not the least surprised that an accused predator is in active ministry … clearly, the unwanted apologies made in the Royal Commission in March were just empty words. Nothing has changed.”

Aroha Awarau/Stuff Dr Murray Heasley, spokesman for the Survivors of Abuse in Faith-based Institutions and their Supporters.

Christopher Longhurst, convener of the Survivor Network of Abuse by Priests (SNAP) said Society of Mary leader Tim Duckworth was obliged to inform Dew. He said it would be “negligent” for Dew not to know.

“Cardinal John has a duty to know about these type of things,” Longhurst said. "The buck stops with Cardinal John right now.”