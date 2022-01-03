Southland homeschooling applications spike during Covid-19 pandemic

Homeschooling applications have spiked in Southland during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in some parents rethinking how their children should be educated, with homeschooling applications rising in both Southland and nationwide.

In Southland there were 174 children being homeschooled in October 2021, up from 133 at the end of 2020 and 114 in 2019.

Though the numbers are a fraction of the overall children attending schools, a spike in the number of Southland parents applying to home school their children in the past two years during the pandemic showed a growing trend.

In 2018 there were 32 applications and in 2019 there were 24 applications - but in 2020 there were 61 and up to the end of October 2021 year there had been 47, with 10 applications alone in the month of October.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Remote daycare's fears as vaccine mandate puts squeeze on teacher supply

* Covid-19: Principals say most teachers have complied with mandate, early childhood council concerned



Ministry of Education operations and integration leader Sean Teddy confirmed homeschooling applications had recently increased in Southland and nationwide.

Anecdotal information from parents in the past two years suggested the pandemic had played a big part in the increase.

Parents believed home learning was a way to keep their children and family safe from Covid-19.

Also, some parents and caregivers felt there were gaps in their children’s learning during lockdown and they believed they could do a better job.

After distance learning at different times during the pandemic, families had found home learning worked for them, and they wanted to continue, Teddy said.

Another reason parents had given for homeschooling was their jobs required the family to travel.

Supplied Aotearoa Homeschooling founder and director Tala Vos-Pasley.

Tala Vos-Pasley, founder and director of Aotearoa Homeschool in Christchurch, which provides specialist support to parents who home school their children, said Covid-19 had proved to be a catalyst for a change in the education of many children.

During the pandemic parents had worked from home a lot more than previously. And with their children also at home during lockdowns, parents had been involved in their education and were considering homeschooling as a long-term option.

“Part of that is the kids anxiety is going down at home and they are more relaxed and learning really fast,” Vos-Pasley said.

Anxiety was a real issue for many children during the pandemic and many children were happier learning from home, she said.

Religious beliefs and issues with schools also resulted in some parents homeschooling their children.

Homeschooling was not suited to the lifestyles of many families but it allowed some students to focus on the things they were interested in, she said.

Nationwide, there were 8253 children being homeschooled at the end of October 2021 compared to 7,192 home schoolers in 2020 and 6,573 home schoolers in 2019.

A ministry graph shows there were 523 homeschooling applications nationwide in the month of October alone – easily the highest figure for all of the previous 33 months.