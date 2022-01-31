My Wellington: Wine, watches and easy Wellington lifestyle

Yufei Xie, chef and owner of Oli & Mi, loves wine and rates Winetopia as one of his favourite capital events.

Yufei Xie is the chef and owner of Petone restaurant Oli & Mi Kitchen. Originally from Ningming County, near the Vietnamese border in southwestern China, he arrived in Wellington almost two decades ago to attend culinary school.

What does it mean to be a Wellingtonian?

I like the pace of life. I come from a small town – what we’d refer to as a village – and I’ve never lived in a big city. Compared with places like Auckland, Melbourne or Hong Kong, Wellington doesn’t change much, and I think that things are a bit slower.

I live here because ...

Because my family’s here. I came here alone – all my luggage was in a backpack, but I've built a life here with my wife, and now we have two kids. As I said before, the pace of life is slower, and you can enjoy yourself. In China we have what’s called 996 – you start work at 9am, you finish at 9pm, and you do that six days a week. The lifestyle [here] is better – you have time to catch up with friends, walk the dog, go to the beach – you can’t expect that sort of thing in China.

Where is the best place to swim?

The kids love Huia Pool [in Lower Hutt] the space in there is bigger – there’s more room for them to play. Everything is about the children these days.

Where’s your favourite place to take in some art?

I like the Lighthouse Cinema in Petone. You can drink in there.

What's the best festival in town?

If I’m taking the family it’s the Thorndon Fair. We go almost every year – there’s lots of interesting crafts, and you can find some surprising things there. Another one is Winetopia at TSB Arena. I love wine, and it’s part of my job – finding new winemakers. I got invited this year, and discovered [Marlborough vineyard] Clos Henri, which I’m now serving at my restaurant.

What is your ideal night out in Wellington?

A meal at Monsoon Poon on Blair St for their pho bo. Sometimes we’ll go in and order three bowls of it – one for me, one for my wife and the kids will share one. It’s also good because there’s an open kitchen and the kids like seeing [the staff] in there.

The perfect Saturday morning in the city is ...

I don’t get Saturdays off very often – it’s our busiest day. If I had it off, I’d sleep.

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to ...

Going to Partridge Jewellers and looking at watches. I love them – you go and look at them and [after] it’s hard to take your mind off them. I’ve got a couple, and have had others [in the past]. I don't have a favourite – if you find a favourite, there’s no point in collecting them any more. Wearing a luxury watch reminds you that time is important – time isn’t cheap, it’s valuable.

What part of the city are you most at home in?

Khandallah - I’ve been there 11 years. I spend most of my free time there, and in places close by like Johnsonville.

Not many people know this about Wellington but ...

There’s a lot of good tattoo studios here. They’re very busy – I’m booked in, and I have to wait until March.

What is your greatest hope for this city?

The population is growing, and a lot of people are moving back from overseas. I hope the pace of life can stay the same.