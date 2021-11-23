Hearing for mosque terror attack inquiry rescheduled to next year

Fifty-one people were killed in the terror attacks of March 15, 2019. (File photo)

A hearing on the scope of a coronial inquiry into the March 15 Christchurch mosque attacks will be postponed to early next year to allow families more time to prepare submissions.

Last month, Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall said she had started an inquiry into the terror attack that killed 51 people in 2019.

The procedural hearing was set to take place on December 14 and 15 at the Christchurch Law Courts.

READ MORE:

* Coronial expert finds medical response to mosque attacks 'likely saved lives'

* Mosque terrorist says his guilty pleas were obtained under 'duress'

* Coroner releases possible issues to be considered in mosque terror attack inquiry



However, a number of families of the Shaheed – those who were killed in the attacks – and other interested parties applied for an extension to allow for more time to make written submissions, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said.

POOL VISION Maysoon Salama and Mohammad Atta Ahmad Alayan recall the pain of losing their son, Ata Mohammad Ata Elayyan, in the Christchurch mosque shooting. Video first published in 2020.

Coroner Brigitte Windley, who has since assumed responsibility for the inquiry following Judge Marshall’s retirement, will now provide an update on the revised submission and hearing dates once they are confirmed.

She will make a final decision on the scope of the coronial inquiry following the hearing.