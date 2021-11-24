Police name man killed in packrafting incident near Queenstown

Queenstown man Stephen Andrew Bowler, 30, died in a rafting incident on the Caples River, near Lake Wakatipu. (File photo)

A Queenstown man has died in a rafting incident on the Caples River near Lake Wakatipu.

Stephen Andrew Bowler, 30, died about 1pm on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

It is understood he was with a group of friends rafting on the river in inflatable packrafts before being found dead in the river.

The initial rescue response was led by the Rescue Coordination Centre NZ.

A spokesman said the centre received an alert that a personal locator beacon was activated in the area on Monday afternoon.

A rescue helicopter from Queenstown responded and the crew found Bowler was dead. The incident was then handed over to police and no further search-and-rescue action was required, he said.

Police were continuing to make inquiries in relation to Bowler’s death on behalf of the coroner on Wednesday, the police spokeswoman said.

As a mark of respect, Ngāi Tahu has put a rahui (temporary closure) on the Caples River, including the stretch of river mouth where it meets Lake Wakatipu, until Tuesday.

“Police extend their sympathies to [Bowler’s] family and friends. The coroner will release their finding in due course,” the police spokeswoman said.

Packrafting Association NZ (PRANZ) chairman Martin Robertson​ said the death was the country's first packrafting fatality and he sent his condolences to Bowler’s family and friends.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who has passed away in this unfortunate incident.

“This is the first packrafting fatality in New Zealand and we will look to what role PRANZ can play in preventing incidents of this nature.”

Packrafts are commonly described as lightweight, packable boats usually weighing about 3 kilograms. They can pack down to the size of a sleeping bag, allowing increased accessibility when travelling through the back country.

The Caples River flows into the Greenstone River and alongside part of the Caples Track near the Ailsa Mountain ranges on the northwestern side of Lake Wakatipu.

The PackraftingTrips.NZ website describes the river as a “stunning paddle with magnificent views of the Humboldt and Ailsa Mountain ranges along with beautiful sections of … crystal clear pools in majestic gorges with beech lined forest”.