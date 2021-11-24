British government still lying about disastrous flight into war zone, New Zealanders say

Helen Peters was a stewardess on Flight 149, and was held hostage in Kuwait. She now lives in New Zealand. (Video first published in August 2021)

The British government is continuing to lie about a disastrous secret flight into a war zone, New Zealanders involved with the controversy insist.

On August 2, 1990, a British Airways 747 with 367 passengers and 18 crew inexplicably landed in Kuwait, several hours after Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi forces invaded the country.

Nearly everyone on board Flight 149 was captured and taken hostage by the Iraqis, many, including New Zealanders Henry and Daphne Halkyard, being held for months as human shields in terrible conditions in Kuwait and Iraq. Some were raped and assaulted.

Investigations, including those by New Zealand journalist Stephen Davis, have shown British officials knew the invasion had begun, but allowed the plane to land, because it was carrying a highly secretive intelligence team the British Government wanted to insert into Kuwait prior to the war.

Chris Miller/Sydney Morning Herald Daphne and Henry Halkyard on their return to New Zealand.

Drawn from former spies and soldiers, the Increment members were whisked from the plane as soon as it landed, leaving the rest of those on board to be captured.

For more than 30 years, the British Government has denied the alleged secret intelligence operation, and insisted the Iraqi invasion began after the Flight 149 landed.

But early today, the British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Elizabeth Truss, admitted newly released documents showed the British government, including Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, knew Saddam Hussein’s invasion had started long before Flight 149 touched down in Kuwait – despite previously denying such documents existed.

“This failure was unacceptable,” Truss said. “As the current Secretary of State, I apologise to the House for this, and I express my deepest sympathy to those who were detained and mistreated.”

However, New Zealanders involved with the Flight 149 controversy, insist the British government is continuing to lie about what happened, and have scorned the apology.

Supplied Helen Peters, as a British Airways stewardess. She felt she had the best job in the world until she was taken hostage in Kuwait, and eventually had to give up her career.

Helen Peters was a 28-year-old First Class British Airways stewardess who was taken hostage by Saddam Hussein’s troops, and believed she was going to die during her captivity.

The event affected her so badly, she felt unsafe in England and betrayed by her government, and so moved to New Zealand in 2006 with her family.

Peters, who lives in Auckland, says today’s apology from the British government is “half-hearted”, and a sop to the hostages in the hope they will stop demanding justice for what happened to them.

“It’s not the truth. They’re still holding back. It’s just a little bit, just to fob us off.”

When Flight 149 took off from Heathrow Airport, passengers and crew knew an Iraqi invasion could occur at any time, but were assured the situation would be monitored en route, and the plane would divert if there was any danger, Peters says.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Helen Peters was so scarred by her experience in Kuwait and Iraq, she shifted to New Zealand to find peace.

To learn that numerous British agencies, including the Prime Minister and Secret Intelligence Service, as well as the British embassy in Kuwait, knew the invasion had begun, but the plane was allowed to carry on, was galling, Peters says.

And she doesn’t believe Elizabeth Truss’s claim that British Airways weren’t told the invasion had begun.

“They’re lying. It’s so obvious. What government doesn’t contact it’s national airline about what flights are going in and out? No, I don’t believe it. It’s a complete cover-up.”

Peters celebrated her 60th birthday yesterday, and says today’s news isn’t what she’s waited 31 years for, and wasn’t anything to celebrate.

“It’s the gift you want to take back – I’ll return that gift, thank you.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Helen Peters kept a diary during her time in captivity, and a friend in England kept a scrapbook of the saga.

Rowan Halkyard-Mills’ parents, Daphne and Henry Halkyard, from Matakana, spent 84 days in captivity, including time as human shields at a nuclear power plant in Iraq, where conditions were terrible – “four walls and fear”, according to Halkyard-Mills.

She says today’s news was too little, too late, and she is certain only part of the truth is being told.

“I wholeheartedly believe the flight was used for military purposes, and that should have been acknowledged and still hasn’t been. It’s pretty frightening that governments can behave in that way and lie so blatantly about it.”

Henry died in 2003, and Daphne in 2019, so never got to hear any kind of apology, something her father, particularly, wanted, Hakyard-Mills says.

Ann Shelton/Stuff New Zealand Prime Minister Mike Moore talks with Brian Halkyard whose parents were held in Iraq.

“He was very angry – and rightly so. I find it sickening, when I think about it, of who my parents were and the decent, honourable, kind people they were. And them flying through the night into what was known to be a war zone.

“It’s inexcusable, but it’s also unchangeable.”

What was frustrating, was that those who made the decisions about Flight 149, and the politicians who covered up what happened – such as Margaret Thatcher who knowingly lied about the events – would not be held accountable.

“They were meddling in the lives of all those passengers, and a lot of other people by association, and they did a lot of damage.”

Supplied New Zealand journalist Stephen Davis who has investigated the Flight 149 controversy for over 30 years.

New Zealand journalist Stephen Davis, who has followed the Flight 149 story since 1990, says today’s announcement from the British government is riddled with lies, including when officials learnt of the invasion, that there was no secret intelligence team on board, and that British Airways didn’t know the invasion had commenced, before the flight reached Kuwait.

In August, Davis published his book on the affair, Operation Trojan Horse: The most shocking government cover-up of the last thirty years.

In it, he revealed that Flight 149’s pilot, Richard Brunyate, was an MI6 “asset”, who helped the British secret service, and was complicit in the plan to insert the intelligence team into Kuwait.

“They needed him to not turn the plane around.”

Davis insists British Airways, despite years of denial, knew the invasion had begun and risked the lives of the passengers and crew by not diverting Flight 149.

Claims that British officials didn’t tell the airline the invasion had begun, showed the present British government had “gone for the cock-up explanation, rather than the conspiracy, as the lesser of two evils,” says Davis. “But even if it was a cock-up, it was a gruesome cock-up.”

Today’s announcement was a classic case of the government trying to manage and spin debate about the controversy, and contained about a quarter of the real truth, Davis says.

“I’m glad they’ve owned up, because it was absurd for them to be denying that they didn’t know the invasion was happening before 149 landed.

“But until the human shields, who suffered enormously through this fiasco, are given an actual apology – that’s when there will be a resolution. Only then.”