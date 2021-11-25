Groundswell NZ deliver 8000 letters to Parliament by tractor

Groundswell New Zealand organisers Laurie Paterson and Bryce McKenzie from Otago deliver thousands of letters destined for the Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. MP Jo Luxton, from Labour, accepted the petitions on behalf of O’Connor.

Just days after their nationwide protest, Groundswell NZ leaders returned to Wellington – this time to deliver some mail.

More than 8000 letters from the group’s supporters were delivered by tractor to the forecourt at Parliament on Thursday afternoon, destined for Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor’s office.

Groundswell NZ leader Bryce McKenzie said: “Eight thousand letters is a lot of weight, I can tell you. It was four big boxes full.’’

“It was a bit of fun. The tractor rolled down the street, we unloaded the boxes, there were a couple of speeches and the dogs had a bit of a bark-up.’’

READ MORE:

* Interlopers don't define Groundswell

* Nash says Groundswell stands for 'racist, anti-vax' sentiment

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declines to meet Groundswell NZ representatives

* Jacinda Ardern refuses to release information about Groundswell NZ



The letters were generated by Groundswell’s Enough is Enough website and were addressed to Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

The letters were written to draw attention to the fact New Zealand farmers were the most efficient farmers in the world, McKenzie said.

“Studies have shown New Zealand farmers are carbon neutral and yet they are being penalised by this Government,’’ he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Groundswell NZ founders Laurie Paterson, left, and Bryce McKenzie head to the steps of parliament on Thursday to deliver thousands of letters destined for the Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor.

O’Connor is in Australia, and on Friday he’ll travel to Europe where he will attend the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva.

A spokesperson from his office said the letters had been received.

“His team will read and process them in the same way all correspondence to a Minister is processed,’’ the spokesperson said.

The letters were received by Primary Production Select Committee chairperson and Labour MP Jo Luxton, ACT MP’s Mark Cameron and Nicole McKee, and National MP’s Penny Simmonds and Joseph Mooney.

The group invited the interim National Party leaders to join other invited MPs from ACT and Labour to the presentation, after party leader Judith Collins was rolled on Thursday morning.

But one MP declined his invitation to attend.

Groundswell NZ had invited Minister for Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash to receive the letters.

Nash, who was quick to query what Groundswell NZ stood for last week appeared to miss a golden opportunity to find about them first-hand when he was a no show on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday night Nash’s office emailed Groundswell to say he was unable to attend ‘’due to diary pressures’’.

Groundswell NZ has held two nationwide protests asking for changes to eight areas of government policy. It is seeking a halt to, and a rewrite of, unworkable regulations, covering freshwater, indigenous biodiversity, climate change, and the Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill.

In August, Groundswell presented a petition calling for a review of some regulations, to the Environment select committee.

Despite asking to meet the Prime Minister twice, earlier in the year, she declines to meet with them.