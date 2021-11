A garage was gutted by fire in Christchurch.

A garage was gutted by fire in Christchurch overnight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two fire crews were called to reports of a house fire on Bayswater Crescent in Bromley not long after midnight on Tuesday morning.

By the time the crews arrived they found a garage “well involved in fire”.

Fire investigators were looking into the cause of the fire, he said.