Ceremonial opening for Te Pae convention centre before Christmas

Te Pae is Christchurch’s new convention and exhibition centre

After more than four years of construction, Christchurch’s new convention centre Te Pae will have its official opening on December 17.

But Covid restrictions may mean the public must wait a little longer for a peek inside.

Workers will spend the next few weeks putting finishing touches to the $475 million riverside facility, including completing landscaping, commissioning technical systems, and installing artworks.

John Bridgman, chief executive of Ōtākaro, the Crown company in charge of the project, said they were looking forward to the ceremonial opening.

Operator ASM Global would then move into the building to “get familiar with the operating systems”, he said.

During December Te Pae will host its first functions – some “test events”, including Christmas parties.

A public open day will be held early next year, on a date yet to be announced. Planning for the open day would depend on Covid settings, Bridgman said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff John Bridgman of Ōtākaro said the plans for the public open day would depend on Covid restrictions.

“Te Pae is a stunning facility and welcoming the people of Christchurch in for a look around will be a nice way to start 2022.”

Te Pae has been built as a replacement for the old Kilmore St convention centre, which was wrecked by the earthquakes.

Originally announced as a rebuild project which could start going up as early as 2015, it faced a series of delays and construction began in 2017. Covid has further stalled progress.

STACY SQUIRES The new riverside artwork for Christchurch's Te Pae convention centre took artists Rachael Rakena and Simon Kaan four years to complete from their first proposal.

The cost has included $240m for construction, $74m for land and $34m for professional services.

A business case written before construction began estimated the completed complex could bring the city up to $60m a year in economic benefits.

Te Pae will include a 1400-seat auditorium with an 18m by 5m screen, 2800 square metres of exhibition space, banquet seating for 1800 diners, and 24 meeting rooms with capacity for up to 1500 people.

It will be able to host multiple events and functions at the same time.