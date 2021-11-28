223 jabs at Invercargill's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccine clinic

Awarua Whanau Services, in partnership with the Southern Covid-19 vaccine rollout team, ran a drive-through vaccination clinic at Stadium Southland, on Saturday.

A drive to get more Maori and Pacifica people vaccinated for Covid-19 in the south resulted in dozens of people getting their first jabs.

Two hundred and twenty-three people were vaccinated at Invercargill’s first drive-through vaccine clinic on Saturday, and the majority were Maori and Pacifica people, the target audience.

The clinic was offered by Awarua Whanau Services in partnership with the Southern Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout team.

Awarua Whanau Services general manager Amy de Vries said of the 223 vaccinated, most got their first dose.

“We are really chuffed with that number ... it was a really well received day.”

They had not been asked why they had waited until now – It was more a case of, “well done, thanks for coming and get them through before they change their mind”.

De Vries said everyone had been welcome at the drive-through. But the first focus of Awarua Whanau Services was its Maori and Pacifica whanau and it wanted to increase their vaccination rates which were behind their European counterparts.

The agency, which runs a range of health services, had previously moved away from a “mass vaccination style” approach, and had two nurses who visited whanau at their homes on Tuesdays to vaccinate them.

They got to stay in their bubbles when vaccinated at home, as they had when in their cars at the drive through.

Many people, including solo parents, had everyday stresses and could not always go to clinics to be vaccinated, she said.

“We have gone through all of our client base and made sure they have had their vaccines and if they haven’t ... we have gone to them.”

The agency’s nurse practitioner also ran community clinics and took that opportunity to vaccinate clients if they wanted the jab.

Health statistics for Maori and Pacifica were “not “flash”, de Vries said.

It was important to get as many Maori and Pacifica people vaccinated as possible “because we want our whanau to survive for generations and generations”.

“There are huge inequities in the health system and if we can support whanau to get vaccinated to better maintain their health ... it hopefully helps smooth out some of those huge inequities.”

Ministry of Health data shows that to date, 92 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, 90 per cent of Pacific people in Aotearoa have officially had their first dose, and 80 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eleven DHBs have reached 80 per cent first doses for Maori.