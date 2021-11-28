Fire crews battle massive blaze at Auckland's Woodhill Forest

Fire crews were first called to Woodhill Forest on Saturday evening. (File photo)

Dozens of firefighters and three helicopters are tackling a blaze at Woodhill Forest.

The fire had spread across 26 hectares of the forest in Auckland’s north-west on Sunday morning.

Fire crews were first called to the fire at 5.30pm on Saturday and returned at first light on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, 40 firefighters were on the scene, Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Josh Pennefatther said.

The fire grew from nine hectares on Saturday night to 26 on Sunday morning.

The fire is contained to 25 hectares, Pennefatther said.

No one had been hurt and no properties were at risk, he said.

The public was advised to stay away from the area.

Woodhill Forest, which spans from Muriwai in the south to South Head in the north, is popular for mountain biking, tree climbing, horse riding and paintball.