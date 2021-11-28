Massive blaze at Auckland's Woodhill Forest continues after 24 hrs

Fire crews were first called to Woodhill Forest on Saturday evening. (File photo)

The fire at Auckland’s Woodhill Forest continues to burn 24 hours after it started.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) shift manager Daniel Nicholson said the fire has been contained to 25 hectares. Crews left the ground around 5.45pm and will return on Monday morning, he said.

A containment line has been created to stop the fire from spreading further and a few crew members will be monitoring the fire overnight, Nicholson said.

Fire crews were first called to the fire at 5.30pm on Saturday and returned at first light on Sunday.

The fire had started from nine hectares and grew to 26 by Sunday morning.

Forty firefighters and three helicopters tackled the blaze which had spread across the forest in Auckland’s north-west.

On Sunday morning, 40 firefighters were on the scene, FENZ shift manager Josh Pennefatther said.

CALLUM MCGILLIVRAY/ FAIRFAX NZ Woodhill Forest, where a fire broke out on Saturday evening.

No one had been hurt, and no properties were at risk, he said.

The public was advised to stay away from the area.

Woodhill Forest, which spans from Muriwai in the south to South Head in the north, is popular for mountain biking, tree climbing, horse riding and paintball.