Dieselpunk Bluffie wins hot dog eating competition

13:19, Nov 28 2021
Frazer Murdoch, right, who is into dieselpunk, devours a hot dog during the town’s inaugural hot dog eating competition on Saturday.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
Frazer Murdoch, right, who is into dieselpunk, devours a hot dog during the town’s inaugural hot dog eating competition on Saturday.

It's unclear if his look scared his opponents into submission, but Bluff man Frazer Murdoch was a comfortable winner of the town’s inaugural hot dog eating competition.

Murdoch, the self-proclaimed world’s southernmost dieselpunk, devoured 10 hot dogs in 19 minutes and 47 seconds.

He tackled his plate of hot dogs in measured fashion, steadily devouring them as a couple of early pacesetters slowed.

“It was pretty comfortable but ten is enough,” he said.

READ MORE:
* Joey Chestnut wins Hot Dog eating contest by consuming a record 76 Franks
* Competitive eater Joey Chestnut sets personal record with 23 plates of chicken wings

Murdoch consumed the hot dogs at the Eagle Hotel in Bluff on Saturday, winning the competition comfortably ahead of Mayz Ngati and Dyl Topi.

Nine contestants tucked into the hot dogs, with one from as a far afield as Canterbury.

Frazer Murdoch of Bluff won the town's inaugural hot dog eating competition on Saturday.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
Frazer Murdoch of Bluff won the town's inaugural hot dog eating competition on Saturday.

Event organiser Adrian Hopkinson, the owner of mobile food caravan Let’s Be Frank, specialises in making Bluff Hot Dogs and supplied the food on offer.

He decided to organise the competition to make people smile, he said.

He planned to make it an annual event.

Adrian Hopkinson, second from left, organised the American Hot Dog Eating Competition at Bluff on Saturday. Far left is second placed Mayz Ngati, winner Frazer Murdoch is third from left and third placed Dyl Topi is at right.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
Adrian Hopkinson, second from left, organised the American Hot Dog Eating Competition at Bluff on Saturday. Far left is second placed Mayz Ngati, winner Frazer Murdoch is third from left and third placed Dyl Topi is at right.
Stuff