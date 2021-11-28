Dieselpunk Bluffie wins hot dog eating competition

Frazer Murdoch, right, who is into dieselpunk, devours a hot dog during the town’s inaugural hot dog eating competition on Saturday.

It's unclear if his look scared his opponents into submission, but Bluff man Frazer Murdoch was a comfortable winner of the town’s inaugural hot dog eating competition.

Murdoch, the self-proclaimed world’s southernmost dieselpunk, devoured 10 hot dogs in 19 minutes and 47 seconds.

He tackled his plate of hot dogs in measured fashion, steadily devouring them as a couple of early pacesetters slowed.

“It was pretty comfortable but ten is enough,” he said.

Murdoch consumed the hot dogs at the Eagle Hotel in Bluff on Saturday, winning the competition comfortably ahead of Mayz Ngati and Dyl Topi.

Nine contestants tucked into the hot dogs, with one from as a far afield as Canterbury.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Frazer Murdoch of Bluff won the town's inaugural hot dog eating competition on Saturday.

Event organiser Adrian Hopkinson, the owner of mobile food caravan Let’s Be Frank, specialises in making Bluff Hot Dogs and supplied the food on offer.

He decided to organise the competition to make people smile, he said.

He planned to make it an annual event.