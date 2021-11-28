Makeover of Invercargill's oldest operating wooden church 'meitaki ma'ata'

Reverend Taa Karena and his wife Teinakore Karena outside the Cook Island Christian Church in Invercargill which has had a makeover after receiving funding from the Provincial Growth Fund.

Invercargill’s oldest operating wooden church has received a makeover.

The Cook Islands Christian Church received $206,000 from the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund in 2020 to do the work, with stage one now completed.

The historical church in Avon Rd was built in 1887.

Lisa Tou, the Otago and Southland representative for​ the Ministry for​ Pacific Peoples, said the renovation work was meitaki ma’ata [very good].

Work included painting the church’s interior and exterior, new carpet, restoring the church bell, insulation, fixing the roof and toilet block refurbishments.

Stage two will be the renovation of the church’s community centre at the former site of Elston Lea Primary School.

The church is home to the world’s southern-most congregation of the Cook Islands Christian Church, Tou said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Rev Taa Karena and his wife Teinakore Karena at the Cook Island Christian Church rededication service on Saturday.

“It’s fabulous for our Pacifica community in the south and it’s great they have received funding for their church building ... because this is the first time they have received any Government funding for any of their projects.”

A special dedication of the church was held on Saturday, with attendees including police minister Poto Williams and family members of original congregation members. These included Stanley Fox, 90, who helped ring the restored church bell with the youngest congregation member.

“It was a great connection between the original people who established the church in 1887 to the current people who use that church to worship,” Tou said.

“It was really nice.”