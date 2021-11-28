Police, family raise concerns for safety and wellbeing of missing 26-year-old Napier man

Hallam Kupa, also known as Josh, has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday.

People are being asked to check their properties as concerns grow for a missing Napier man who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

Hallam Kupa, also known as Josh, has not been seen since 1.30am on Sunday. He was last spotted near the corner of Puketitiri Rd and Church Rd in Napier's Taradale.

In a statement, police asked residents in the Poraiti area to check their shed and other buildings for any sign of the missing 26-year-old, and a motorist who may have seen Josh on Puketitiri Rd about the time he went missing.

“This person may have information critical to the search,” police said.

The missing man is 185cm tall, of slim build, and has short black hair and a beard.

“His family and police have concerns for his safety and wellbeing,” police said.

Anyone who has seen Josh or has any information should call 111 and quote job number P048770052.