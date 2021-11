Wellington Water is responding to a burst pipe on Wellington Rd in Lower Hutt's Wainuiomata on Sunday evening. (File photo)

Twenty properties are without water after a pipe burst in Lower Hutt.

A Wellington Water spokesperson said it had been called to Wellington Rd following a pipe burst in the Lower Hutt suburb of Wainuiomata on Sunday evening.

The spokesperson said it would take four to five hours to fix the problem.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the local crew from Wainuiomata had initially been called out to the pipe burst at 7pm.