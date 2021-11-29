Search continues for missing men in Hawke's Bay and Wellington

Police have concerns for the wellbeing of missing 26-year-old, Hallam Kupa.

Information is still being sought for two men who have gone missing in Wellington and Hawke’s Bay in separate incidents.

Police have yet to locate Hallam Kupa, who went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning, and Kāpiti man Joe Pryor, who has not been seen since leaving his workplace on Friday. Police have concerns for the wellbeing of both men.

Kupa, 26, also known as Josh, was last seen at 1.30am on Sunday. He was spotted near the corner of Puketitiri Rd and Church Rd in Napier's Taradale.

Police have asked residents in the Poraiti area to check their shed and other buildings for any sign of him, and wish to speak with a motorist who may have seen Kupa on Puketitiri Rd about the time he went missing.

He is 185cm tall, of slim build, and has short black hair and a beard.

NZ Police Joe Pryor has been missing since he left his work, Metco Engineering in Waikanae on Friday.

Pryor, 63, has been missing since he left his work, Metco Engineering in Waikanae, about 8.05am on Friday and wrote “be back at 10.30” on a whiteboard.

He took his backpack, car key and phone, which is now flat, but left all his bank cards at work, and CCTV footage shows him leaving on foot.

He walked from Omahi St, and towards Ngaio Rd, and hasn’t been seen since. Pryor is around 178cm tall and of a thin build.

Anyone who has seen Kupa or has any information should call 111 and quote job number P048770052.

Anyone with information as to Pryor's whereabouts can contact police, quoting file number 211127/1938.