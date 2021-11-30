Disused prison now a 'destruction derby' venue and dumping ground

With cars regularly being dumped on land around the former Wellington Prison, a local resident says it is becoming an eyesore.

A disused prison in suburban Wellington is becoming a car graveyard for boy racers, who are using the local landmark for meet-ups.

Skidmarks, broken-off car parts and wrecks are being left behind outside the former Wellington Prison, also known as Mount Crawford.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The former prison, also known as Mount Crawford, has become a meeting place for boy racers.

Earlier this week, a pair of abandoned Mazdas – one having come to rest at a 45-degree angle on a bank – could be seen a short distance from the prison walls. Graffiti, smashed windscreens and doors left wide-open following the weekend’s antics.

A nearby resident who often walks along Maupuia on the Miramar Peninsula, where the old prison is, said seven cars had been smashed and dumped in the vicinity of the prison in the last fortnight. The spot had become a boy racer hangout over the past 12 months, the man, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

“They know they can have a bit of fun up there. It looks like they have a destruction derby, and then they just dump the cars.

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ The last prisoner moved out of Wellington Prison in 2012. Now it is home to weeds and - some say - ghosts. (Video first published in 2016)

“It’s not very pleasant, especially when you have kids and families walking up there.”

Jerome Sheppard is the head of Crown property for Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (LINZ), which manages the former prison land. He said the frequency of security patrols at the site had been increased because of a rise in anti-social behaviour.

A public road going around the former prison meant the access could not be closed.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand, which manages the land, says removal of dumped cars is the responsibility of the owners.

The site was monitored day and night, but Sheppard said it was the responsibility of owners to remove their vehicles. LINZ left it up to the police to notify owners of abandoned cars, although it in some circumstances the agency may arrange for a vehicle to be towed.

Wellington Prison was considered a progressive correctional facility when it opened in 1927, but by 2012 Mount Crawford no longer fit in with a modern rehabilitation strategy, and was closed permanently.

Four men swung from Wellington Prison’s gallows between 1931 and 1935 – all for murder. It housed a print shop used to give inmates work experience, which has since been moved to Rimutaka prison in Upper Hutt.