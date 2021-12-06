Crown weighs up offers for central Christchurch housing sites

The east frame in central Christchurch has bare sites alongside new housing.

Housing developers have made “substantive” offers for two blocks of land recently put up for sale in central Christchurch’s east frame.

The Crown has been seeking proposals for the sites, which it owns as part of the east frame anchor project intended to deliver 900 new homes.

Fletcher Living has already bought several east frame sites in an exclusive development deal with the Crown. The housing developer has 250 homes built or under construction on the land.

Crown rebuild company Ōtākaro sought proposals by November 25 from other developers who could help speed up construction.

An Ōtākaro spokesman declined to say how many proposals had been received.

“We’re pleased to have received substantive offers on both sites, which are currently being evaluated.”

They hoped to enter negotiations soon, and identify the preferred developers by the end of the year, he said.

Both the sites cover about 4800 square metres and are between Manchester St and Huanui Lane. One runs from Cashel St to Lichfield St, and the other from Hereford St to Worcester St.

As well as price, Ōtākaro wanted to know what sort of homes the bidding companies would build, and over what time period.

Fletcher Living has built a range of apartments, townhouses and terraced homes, and so far sold them all.

At the time the two latest sites were offered for sale, Ōtākaro chief executive John Bridgman said there had been “a noticeable upswing” in interest in east frame homes since the pandemic, “fuelled by investors and people moving to Christchurch”.

The East frame covers eight city blocks, between Manchester and Madras streets, from Lichfield St to just north of the Avon River.

It includes Rauora Park which runs north to south, and temporary Gap Filler activities on some of the vacant land.

Housing developers in Christchurch have increasingly been competing for land in the past year, helping push up prices on sites in the central city and inner suburbs suitable for medium-density housing.