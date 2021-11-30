Widow of slain triathlete calls for tougher penalties for youth drivers in fatal crashes

Craig Petrie with his wife Danielle and daughter Kendall and son Boden.

It has been a “heartbreaking” year for Danielle Petrie​ and her two young children Kendall​, 5, and Boden​, 2.

The Canterbury family were left without their “loving” father, Craig Petrie,​ when he was fatally struck while cycling on State Highway 73 near Darfield on November 11, last year.

A 17-year-old boy, who was on a restricted licence at the time, was charged with careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing Petrie’s death. The case was heard in the Youth Court.

Danielle Petrie said the teen was disqualified from driving for six months.

DANIELLE PETRIE/SUPPLIED Keen triathlete Craig Petrie died when a 17-year-old driver fatally struck him while he was out cycling near Darfield just over a year ago.

She said she found the Youth Court process “painful”, “dragged out”, and “unprofessional”.

“It's not been an easy year for us at all.”

The court process provided no answers about what caused the teen to hit her husband, leaving the family without closure, she said.

“It's just heartbreaking [and] very difficult to actually be able to move forward. [We're] not fully at peace because we don't really know why [Craig was killed].

“There's just no closure whatsoever, and I worry a lot and as we go forward in the years to come there [are] no answers for the children.”

Petrie decided to put a petition before Parliament calling for “better outcomes in New Zealand for victims and their families”.

DANIELLE PETRIE/SUPPLIED Petrie with daughter Kendall.

The petition asks for a legislation change so all driving charges for youths under 18, where death has resulted from their driving, are heard in the District Court instead of the Youth Court.

Young people aged between 14 and 18, and sometimes 12 and 13 if their offending is particularly serious, will be directed to the Youth Court rather than the District or High Court.

In cases of serious offending, the Youth Court can direct a teenage offender to be transferred to the District Court to consider a prison sentence.

Under the Land Transport Act 1998, the maximum District Court penalty for someone operating a vehicle that causes injury or death is up to three months’ jail or a fine of $4500, and the person is disqualified from driving for at least six months.

DANIELLE PETRIE/SUPPLIED Petrie, a father of two, moved to New Zealand from Wales and was passionate about the outdoors and was a keen triathlete.

While the penalty was not substantially larger than what it could be in the Youth Court system, Petrie believed it would allow for “fair justice” as more details about what happened could potentially be discussed in the District Court setting.

“Youth or not, you're responsible for driving the vehicle, and we should all be treated the same no matter the age.

“If there are no consequences then they're just going to carry on acting recklessly.”

She said it was "hard to explain" the full impact her husband’s death had on the family.

“He was just a fantastic father and husband. It's a special life that has been made to feel so worthless.

John Newsom Petrie was a keen athlete, competing in triathlon and ironman events in New Zealand and overseas.

“We miss him every single day, but we hold him close.”

Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers​ said Petrie’s death was “a tragedy” and her heart went out to his family.

But she said it was “better for all of us” that young people were dealt with in the Youth Court.

“The Youth Court is a specialist court designed to deal specifically with young offenders, including those charged with serious traffic offences.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers says it is better that young people are dealt with in the Youth Court as it is “a specialist court designed to deal specifically with young offenders”.

“Sentencing or punishment is determined by taking into account all factors including an acknowledgement of the harm done to victims and their needs and experiences.”

Petrie, who moved to New Zealand from Wales, was passionate about the outdoors and was a keen triathlete.

He was a popular member of the local triathlon community, competed at multiple ironman events in New Zealand and overseas and represented New Zealand at the Long Course World Championships in Denmark in 2018.

The petition, which had receieved just under 500 signatures as of Monday evening, can be found on the petition tab at www.parliament.nz until January 31.