Covid-19 level 4, goats, and flooding: The 21 biggest news stories of 2021 - Part 1

Judith Collins’ fall, a history-making episode of The Chase and a missing family made headlines in 2021.

2021 – what a year.

Covid-19 reared its head again, this time even worse than the first wave, sending Aotearoa back into lockdown; the National Party welcomed another leader, saying tofa (goodbye) to Judith Collins; and a Kiwi toddler’s response to seeing a goat in the yard went viral.

Before we usher in the new year, we wanted to reflect. So, we looked back at some most-read stories on Stuff this past year.

While there were many, we settled on highlighting 21 of them. Here’s part one of three.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the country will go into lockdown at midnight after an Auckland man tested positive for Covid-19.

Welcome back, alert level 4

At a 6pm press conference on the night of August 17, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement: New Zealand was plunging back into an alert level 4 lockdown.

An unvaccinated Covid-positive man had travelled from Auckland to Coromandel and the country was on edge.

This was the first community case in almost six months.

Ardern rallied the troops, asking the team of five million – a term she coined in the early days of the pandemic – to “unite once more”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jacinda Ardern announces the whole of New Zealand will move into Level 4 lockdown from 11:59pm, on August 18.

A “hard and early” response was recommended by the Ministry of Health, and that’s exactly what the Government chose to do. Officials aggressively contact traced and encouraged widespread testing.

Initially, the lockdown was for just a few days – three for most of the country, seven for Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula.

That ended up stretching out to over 100 days for the Auckland region (level 4 and level 3 included).

Goodbye, Judith Collins

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Judith Collins was ousted as National leader in an extended Caucus meeting.

In November, after 499 days, Judith Collins’​ run as leader of the National Party came to an end.

It all started with a late-night email sent by Collins demoting former leader Simon Bridges and stripping him of his portfolios over an issue she later characterised as “serious misconduct”.

To summarise, the issue was with comments Bridges made five years earlier to Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean. According to Bridges, he was talking with a group of MPs, including Dean, about having two boys and wanting a girl. He spoke about “some old wives’ tales” – understood to be about the type of sex to conceive a girl. Bridges apologised to Dean at the time.

Collins’ caucus wasn’t happy with her snap decision to reprimand Bridges formally without consultation, so they got rid of her, with some of Bridges’ supporters in the caucus claiming her actions were a “hit job”. Deputy leader Dr Shane Reti filled the role temporarily until the party voted former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon​ in a week later, with MP Nicola Willis​ his deputy.

‘It’s a f...... goat’

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Sophie Smith shared a video now going viral on social media that captured 2-year-old daughter Ivy's expletive-laden reaction to seeing a goat her front yard.

A video of 2-year-old Ivy Smith yelling a profanity at a goat outside the family home in Christchurch was watched by millions around the world back in May.

Let’s set the scene... mum Sophie Smith was shocked to see a goat munching on leaves in their suburban home in Christchurch so she yelled “It’s a f...ing goat”.

She grabbed the phone to film the unlikely visitor when Ivy then yelled: “a f...ing goat’s outside”.

Smith tried to correct the cheeky toddler saying “it’s just a goat”, but Ivy was adamant: “No, it’s a f...ing goat”.

The video quickly amassed over 4 million views on Facebook and TikTok.

Countdown terror attack

A witness of West Auckland's LynnMall Countdown attack captured multiple gunshots on camera.

On September 3, police were called to the Countdown store in Auckland’s LynnMall. A man, who was a known “violent extremist”, was attacking shoppers with a knife.

He had grabbed a knife from inside the store and began stabbing people nearby. Six people were taken to hospital, three of them were in critical condition.

A video from that day showed a man lying on the ground inside the supermarket with blood on the floor and shoppers in panic. Moments later, a volley of shots rang out. The ordeal ended with police shooting the man dead.

After the incident, it was revealed the man had been under 24/7 surveillance and was a known threat to New Zealand. Surveillance teams were as close to him as possible when the attack began, and they intervened as fast as they could.

18 days missing in Waikato

NZ POLICE Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, and Ember Phillips, 5, went missing off the Waikato west coast by Marokopa with father Thomas Phillips, 34.

In September, three kids – Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick Callum-Phillips, 6, and Ember Phillips, 5 – and their father, Thomas Phillips, 34, disappeared on Waikato’s rugged west coast.

A large search ensued after Phillips’ ute was found on the remote Kiritehere Beach with the keys under the driver’s floor mat.

Eighteen days later, they were spotted on a bike in the early hours of the morning, close to the family farm. Police searched the area and found nothing, but then Phillips walked through the door at home. The four of them spent over two weeks living in a tent while dozens of searchers scoured the coastline 15km away.

Police were pleased this was the outcome, with Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin saying the family and community experienced many days of “hell” but this was the outcome they wanted. “It is extraordinary,” he told media.

Canterbury’s 1 in 100-year weather event

Steven Walton/Stuff Aerial footage of North Canterbury rivers in flood, shot from a plane landing in Christchurch on Tuesday.

In May, Canterbury got a little rain... two to three months’ worth in just a few days. It was earmarked a one-in-a-hundred-year event.

Heavy downfalls from what was labelled a “Code Red” storm saw floodwaters rise, power cut, and lives and property in Christchurch and beyond threatened.

A state of emergency was declared for the whole region.

See the weather event in photos here.

History made on The Chase

History was made on television game show The Chase in September, when 20-year-old contestant Eden​ took home £75,000 (NZ$146,175).

This was the biggest ever solo prize won on a daytime TV show in the UK.

Eden, the last player standing, took on Chaser Darragh Ennis​ and won, with Ennis losing by three.

BONUS STORY: 37-year-old Tiddlywink stuck up nose

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Mary McCarthy, 45, got a tiddlywink stuck up her right nostril when she was 8. More than 35 years later, she finally had it removed after it was dislodged during a Covid-19 swab test.

This wild story couldn’t be left off the list...

In June, Mary McCarthy found the source of her nose pain – a yellow Tiddlywinks piece. It had been lodged in her upper nose as a child, 37 years ago.

McCarthy recalled playing the game with her siblings as a kid and deciding to take it on a tangent but putting one piece up each nostril and “blowing them out to see how they would go”.