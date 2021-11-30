Search for missing man Joe Pryor shifts south following multiple tips

CCTV footage shows the moment Joe Pryor left his workplace in Waikanae on Friday morning. He hasn't been seen since.

The family-run search for missing Kāpiti resident Joe Pryor​ has moved south following possible sightings of the man who has not been heard from since Friday.

Search co-ordinator Quenton Buser​ said searchers had received multiple tips that someone fitting Pryor’s description had been seen on Marine Parade in Paraparaumu.

The 63-year-old went missing after leaving the Metco Engineering workshop where he works in Waikanae last week, leaving a note saying “be back at 10.30” on a whiteboard. CCTV footage shows him leaving on foot.

NZ Police Joe Pryor was last seen on Friday.

Buser, the partner of Pryor’s daughter, Sharron Barclay​, said the information gathered yesterday was the searchers’ first lead after days of fruitless searching.

“It’s given us something to go off. We’ve had a full couple of days without anything.”

About 10 people had turned up first thing on Tuesday morning to continue looking for Pryor and were concentrating on searching and door-knocking in the vicinity of Marine Parade.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police received a possible sighting of Joe Pryor between 8.15am and 8.20am on Friday, walking eastwards on Elizabeth St in Waikanae. He is described as wearing blue overalls, carrying a backpack and putting on an orange and white bucket hat.

The search is still being co-ordinated from the Metco workshop. Buser estimated 100 people were searching on Monday and expected to have more volunteers turn up throughout Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman on Tuesday said nothing new had come to light and inquiries were ongoing. On Monday police said Pryor was believed to still be in the wider Wellington region and his disappearance was not being treated as suspicious.

