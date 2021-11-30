Merlin the moggie returns home after almost two years on the run

Dotina Bochow-Palmer and Shane Palmer are happy to have their cat Merlin back home again after he was lost for 20 months.

With petered out pads, Merlin the moggie finally ended a 20-month stint on the run and quit the bad boy vagabond life – much to the delight of his owners.

Showing little in the way of remorse after he was apprehended on Monday, the feline diva was soon soaking up the attention his lengthy disappearance had caused.

Aside from sporting slimmer figure, the 13-year-old cat had little else wrong with him apart from dirty white socks that had criss-crossed the happening hangouts of Lincoln, Canterbury.

It was not the first time Merlin had got into a scrape, having used more cat lives than most, according to owner Dorina Bochow-Palmer.

First it was the scrap he had with a dog that resulted in a split ear and a puncture wound that came close to ruining an eye.

But magical Merlin shrugged that off and wore his kinky ear as a badge of honour.

Always a risk-taker, he then decided to play chicken on a busy road but had to drag himself home.

Cue another trip to the vets.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Merlin is looking slimmer, but otherwise is in good health after his adventure.

One broken hip and leg and two operations later, Merlin was as good as gold – until he began to vomit up his food.

A biopsy confirmed a diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome, and Merlin became a sophisticated vegetarian, as meat did not agree with his sensitive tummy.

Luckily Bochow-Palmer and her husband Shane Palmer had the foresight to invest in pet insurance, especially as their beloved black and white cat had to undergo radioactive therapy for a lump that was discovered on his thyroid.

After all the medical dramas, it seemed Merlin would be ready to settle down to suburban life and enjoy the trappings of retirement.

With lots of cuddles, the best in vegetarian cuisine and an inviting soft bed to lie on, there was little to suggest Merlin had itchy feet.

Maybe it was because it was Palmer’s birthday and Merlin thought the birthday cake should have been for him. Perhaps he was fed up with the Covid-19 lockdown, or it could have simply been the call of the bright lights of town.

Whatever the reason, Merlin slung his hook on March 30 last year, and left his parents with nothing except for an unopened bag of deluxe cat food.

Supplied Cheeky Merlin gets right into the fridge to look for a snack.

The couple put out mailers, messaged community notice boards on social media and never gave up hope he would come back to them.

And then, finally, they received the call.

Merlin had been under the deck of a woman’s house, just 2 kilometres from their own, and although she could not catch him, she did call the SPCA.

A microchip guaranteed the reunion, although the wayward moggie did not seem fazed when Palmer picked him up in Hornby, purring as soon as he heard him speak.

Supplied Merlin the cat has arrived home in Lincoln after 20 months on the lam.

Now Merlin has to meet some new family members, including another feline companion and a german shepherd puppy.

His story isn’t unique. Fourteen-year-old cat Lilli turned up in Oxford in June, six years and 50km from where she disappeared in West Melton.

An SPCA spokesperson said pet owners were encouraged to have their animal microchipped and to keep their details up to date when moving to a new house.

Bochow-Palmerwas thrilled Merlin’s microchip led to his return, describing it as the best Christmas present ever.

“Nothing can top this. We are still pinching ourselves.”