Graham Hawkes inducted into New Zealand Hospitality Hall of Fame

Graham and Glenise Hawkes will close Paddington Arms Restaurant at the end of December after 30 years. The restaurant was the only one in New Zealand to win the Beef and Lamb Excellence Awards 23 years in a row.

Well-known Southland chef Graham Hawkes is stepping out of the kitchen – the commercial one, that is – with the admiration and respect of his peers for his passion and dedication to the industry.

Hawkes has been inducted into the Hospitality New Zealand Hall of Fame on the eve of his retirement – an honour he said made him feel “humbly proud”.

It comes as he and wife Glenise announced on Tuesday that they had sold their Invercargill restaurant Paddington Arms, which would close in December.

The family have operated hospitality businesses in the city since 1990 when they opened the Orchid Cafe tea kiosk in Queens Park (now the Cheeky Llama) before opening Paddington Arms in 1992.

Hawkes’ career has been filled with highlights like being the first Kiwi-born and trained chef to represent New Zealand in the Culinary Olympics in 1984, serving as Chef de Mission, judging, and even overseeing the Culinary Olympic judges.

“I’ve been very blessed by the people I’ve met and the way I’ve been entertained around the world."

Today, Hawkes, now 70, is an industry voice as the Southland branch president for Hospitality New Zealand – a role he’ll continue.

He is also fiercely passionate about training young chefs and will continue his work with Southland Boys’ High School’s pathways programme, along with promoting Southland through the Savour the South campaign.

“Having knowledge is a good thing, but you’ve got to share it. I’m not retiring from the industry.”

Hawkes said he wouldn’t have been able to do any of it without the support of his wife and children.

“I couldn’t have done the thing I’ve done without Glenise to keep the home fires burning,” he said.

She fell into the hospitality industry when the pair married and Glenise said for her the life had been “all about the people".

“We’ve had a relationship with the people of Invercargill for a long time,” she said.

Come January, they’re looking forward to relaxing and spending time with their eight grandchildren.

“The last two years have been really hard,” Glenise said, while Hawkes added: “There's still a lot of wine I haven’t tried.”