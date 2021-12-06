Two people seriously injured in two-car crash south of Christchurch

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Lincoln. (File photo)

Two people have been seriously injured in a two-car crash south of Christchurch.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Springs Road, Lincoln at 9.30am on Monday.

One person from each vehicle were trapped and three fire crews at the scene worked to cut out the patients, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

Two people were being taken to hospital in a serious condition, a police spokesman said.

The Serious Crash Unit would be examining the scene.

More to come.