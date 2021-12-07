Developer and city council reach settlement over $500,000 of unpaid rates

The Christchurch City Council took Jakari Investments Limited to court over unpaid rates in September 2020. (File photo)

A court battle over half-a-million dollars in unpaid rates has been avoided after a developer and the city council reached a settlement.

The Christchurch City Council filed court proceedings in September 2020 against Jakari Investments Limited​ over the unpaid rates, which totalled $539,129 in June this year, according to the council.

At the time, this was the highest amount owed by any ratepayer in the city.

Company records show developer Denis Harwood​ heads Jakari Investments Limited​.

The court action was dropped last week, after the two parties reached a settlement, overseen by a judge.

The proceedings were not open to the public and all details of the settlement remain confidential.

The city council's chief financial officer, Leah Scales, confirmed a settlement had been reached with the company.

She said the terms of the agreement would only be released if required by law, by order of a court, or with the agreement of both parties.

The rates owed by Harwood’s company had accumulated for more than one rating year, according to council documents.

Harwood did not respond to requests for comment.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Denis Harwood, pictured in 2015, is the sole director of Jakari Investments Limited. He did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In October, Stuff applied to the courts for a copy of the statement of claim filed by the council, but the request was denied due to the settlement conference, which was at the time still scheduled to take place.

Release of the statement of claim was opposed by both the council and Harwood's company.

According to property records, Jakari Investments Limited owns the derelict Hereford Suites building at 161 Hereford St. The property has a rateable value of $530,000.

The building is part of a block of buildings that have been unused since the earthquakes, including Malvern House which was sold earlier this year.

In February, Harwood told Stuff he had started renovations on 161 Hereford St and would reopen it as a five-star apartment-hotel once the area was tidied.

Council documents show the city council is preparing to file court proceedings against at least eight other ratepayers in Christchurch.

The amounts owed by these ratepayers range from $75,000 to $23,000.

The council is also drafting a report allowing it to carry out a rating sale to recover $81,000 from another ratepayer.

The identities of these ratepayers, and whether they owe residential or business rates, have been redacted in council documents.

As of June, 33 ratepayers owed the council more than $20,000 in unpaid rates. The amount owed collectively by these ratepayers was $1.77m.