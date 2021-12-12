Adopt a Student: How a grieving mum is fighting against youth suicide

Tania Beckwith realised there was a need to improve the wellbeing of students after losing her 19-year-old daughter Stacey McConway to suicide in 2018 while she was living away from home in Wellington.

That year, 70 other students also died by suicide.

Moving away from home for the first time can be exciting, but can also trigger homesickness.

Couple that with keeping up grades, part-time jobs, maintaining friendships and the pitfalls of living as an adult for the first time, it can sometimes feel too much.

Since losing her daughter, Beckwith, from Christchurch, has pondered how students can be best looked after, and in July posted an idea on social media.

It soon went viral. The post received hundreds of comments, thousands of likes, and more than 100,000 views.

Starting with a small plan to bake scones for the University of Canterbury's halls of residence, Adopt a Student has now blossomed into a charity, registrations opening last Saturday before a pilot programme launches next year.

“Sometimes it just takes that one conversation, that one interaction with someone that can change a person’s life,” Beckwith said.

Adopt a Student’s mahi is to connect tertiary students with local whānau for wellbeing support.

Supplied Tania Beckwith’s daughter, Stacey McConway, died from suicide in 2018.

“We all know it takes a village to grow a child, so let’s keep that village supporting our kids through tertiary education and trade entry,” Beckwith said.

New Zealand seemed to have lost some of that village concept, she said, and Adopt a Student aimed to rebuild the connection between young people and the community.

Students and whānau can sign up through the charity’s website and a volunteer will call them to learn about their interests and what they want from the experience.

Once a student and whānau are matched there is an induction, including police vetting and a course in suicide prevention training for the members of the whānau.

The pair then connect over coffee, watched by a person from the charity, the relationship is given chance to develop from there.

Beckwith said students can decide how often they interact with their adopters, be it a weekly meal or monthly phone call, to head off feelings of loneliness.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Beckwith, McConway and Brodrick want to support young people through tertiary education and trade entry.

“I thought maybe adopting a student and being able to connect with them is a good way to try and stave off some of this isolation.”

People contacted her to share their own stories after reading her post about her daughter, she said.

The charity’s chairman, Pete Brodrick, said the response to the post showed people knew there was an issue. In the year to June 2021, 607 Kiwis died by suspected suicide, according to the Chief Coroner’s Office, down from 628 the year before.

“I know we are not going to solve all of it, but it’s important we start front footing that stuff to make a difference,” he said.

Brodrick has lost a friend to suicide and is a keen wellbeing and mental health advocate, so when Beckwith approached him with the idea he jumped on board.

He hoped the charity could create life-long relationships.

“If we can just make one little bit of difference then that’s enough,” he said.

VUWSA Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association (VUWSA) rallied in the capital speaking out about underfunded and under resourced mental health services. (Video first published August 2018)

Beckwith said students could register now for ​​discussion groups around the country, so the charity could learn more about their needs and wants.

Her son, Stacey’s brother Ben McConway, who is also involved in the charity, said it was something he would have liked as an option when he first started as a student.

He is studying at the University of Canterbury and has been flatting for the last two years.

“Even being 15 minutes down the road from my family home is still tough, so I really empathise with people that are miles and miles away from home.”

Beckwith and Brodrick hoped the charity would eventually operate throughout New Zealand.

“We are really excited about all this planning, work and many hours that finally we are going to be able to provide something,” Beckwith said.

