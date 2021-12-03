Friends mourn 'legend' hot rodder and drag racer killed in farm incident

Alec Divers loved old American Dodges and had a red 1928 Dodge Victory Six and a 1970 Dodge Challenger, which he took around New Zealand and raced countless times.

An outpouring of tributes has been made for a “passionate” hot rod and drag racing enthusiast killed in an incident on an Otago farm.

Alec Divers​, who was based in Roxburgh, was found dead after a grader reportedly rolled down a bank on a farm in Millers Flat on Wednesday evening.

Police earlier said Divers was found dead at the scene and police were continuing to make inquiries into what happened.

Drag racing club Southern Dragways posted a tribute for Divers on its Facebook on Thursday.

Brian Bonisch/Supplied Divers in his red and white 1970 Dodge Challenger at a drag race event in Invercargill last weekend.

“It is with much sadness that we have lost another member of our close drag racing communit.”

The post said Divers was killed at “one of his many workplaces”.

“We have lost one of the most passionate drag racing hot rodding people who I ever had the pleasure to call a friend. Condolences to his family from us all and may he rest in peace. He will be missed by many.”

Friend Kevin Maclean​ said Divers lived alone and often worked alone but was “always good for a yarn”.

Brian Bonisch/Supplied Friend Kevin Maclean says Divers was “one of life’s good buggers”.

Divers was passionate about old American Dodges and had a red 1928 Dodge Victory Six and a 1970 Dodge Challenger, which he took across New Zealand and raced countless times.

He was known as “Mr Consistent” for being able to do “run after run” at a specific pace.

“He was certainly one of life’s good buggers and I really hope they have drag strips and old Dodges where he is now.”

Many people took to social media to pay homage to Divers.

Mary-Jo Tohill Divers' Dodge Victory Six at a drag racing event in Lawrence, Otago, in 2016.

“Alec was a top man. Will miss his friendly chat's at the drags and car events. Condolences to his family,” one post read.

Another said Divers was “a legend and such a lovely man”.

Many made mention of how Divers had to be one of the most well-travelled racers in the country.

“Seen him at near every drag racing event around the country over the Christmas break. He must hold the record for the most mileage and dragged hot rod in the country in the old Dodge. Very sad,” one post read.

“Alec was one of the nicest guys you could [ever] meet. Will miss our conversations at the track,” another said.

Another said: “Alec was a real kind bloke, not many around like him as he would speak to anyone no matter what car they were in. A true top bloke that I enjoyed talking to, he will be very sadly missed.”