Covid-19: Vaccine mandate protesters force kids' cricket match to be abandoned

About 300 protestors marched through Invercargill streets on Friday, the first day of the Covid-19 traffic light system and vaccine passports.

Coaches and parents are upset vaccination mandate protesters have forced young cricketers to abandon their match at Auckland’s Domain.

Protesters from the Brian Tamaki-led Freedom and Rights Coalition could be seen walking across and standing on pitches as they gathered for a protest on Saturday.

While the numbers were smaller than previous protests by the same group, they still caused enough of a problem for at least one match to be called off.

“It’s certainly not cricket,” said Cornwall Cricket Club coach Peter Burton.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Anti-vaccination protesters have gathered at the Auckland Domain, forcing young cricketers off their pitch.

He said parents had been lining the pitch boundary trying to keep the protesters off, but it hadn’t stopped all of them from trampling through the match.

Auckland Cricket had booked out the grounds for the cricketers’ first games of the season, but the protesters didn’t share that same thought, Burton said.

“It’s their first game of hardball cricket and we’ve got all this carry-on going on, and the boys are just trying to get on with their game.”

One parent said he didn’t think the game could go on much longer as the game next to theirs had already been called off.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Karen James and her son, Luke, at a cricket game at the Auckland Domain, which was disrupted by protesters.

Karen James, whose son was playing in the game that had to be abandoned, said it wasn’t fair the game was called off.

Her son, Luke, had just been in to bat, but “the rest of the boys were hanging out to play and didn’t get out there”.

She said it was ironic the protesters were out in support of greater freedoms “when what they’re doing is destroying the kids' freedom”.

Auckland Cricket’s community cricket general manager Dean Bartlett said they had since offered the teams alternate venues if they felt unsafe or couldn't play because of the disturbances.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The protest on Saturday was smaller than previous congregations.

There have been ongoing protests at the Auckland Domain since October, with the largest drawing a crowd of over 5000 people.

After previously protesting lockdowns, the protesters have now turned their sights towards the Covid Protection Framework and the vaccine passport system, which they claim is discriminatory.

The protesters brandishing signs and flags have since headed off on a march, which began around midday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Protesters march through Auckland Domain on Saturday, December 4.

Inspector Beth Houliston told Stuff the protest was peaceful, with no arrests or incidents, other than disruptions to traffic.

The event was instigated by the group founded by Destiny Church pastor Tamaki, although he was not at the protest on Saturday.

He was charged with breaching a Covid-19 order after the first protest, and later for breaching his bail conditions after appearing at later rallies when ordered not to.