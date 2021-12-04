Assistant Children's Commissioner opposes move to place teens in adult prisons

A plan to temporarily close two youth units to make space for Covid-19 infected prisoners has been slammed by child advocate. (File Photo)

A move to temporarily shut youth units to make room for Covid-19-infected prisoners has been heavily criticised by the Assisant Māori Commissioner for Children, who is urging a rethink on the proposal.

Glenis Philip Barbara’s comments follow revelations that Corrections is considering using two youth units to create space to care for prisoners ill with Covid-19, meaning vulnerable rangatahi would be housed with the general adult inmate population.

The youth units under consideration are in Christchurch Men’s and Hawke's Bay prisons, which currently house a total of 24 inmates – 12 in each.

“Last night we were advised that one 17-year-old is among prisoners held in a youth unit that may be temporarily closed. In my view this young person must not be placed among adult prisoners in the mainstream prison,” she said in a statement released on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Omicron: Why we’re running out of Greek letters for Covid

* Doco charts chief science advisor's dark covid times

* 'You're Awesome': Words of kindness valued by hospital workers during pandemic



Ross Giblin/Stuff Glenis Philip-Barbara, Assisant Māori Commissioner for Children, believes Corrections’ idea to is “unsafe” for young prisoners. (File photo)

The Office of the Commissioner has joined the chorus of concern about the plan, which includes Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis.

“It is unsafe in every conceivable way for very young prisoners to be housed with adults,” Philip Barbara said.

She said she was “heartened” by Minister Davis’ concern about the move, but sought to have Corrections rule the idea to place young prisoners into the adult prison population out altogether, particularly for rangatahi who are under 18.

“While the Children’s Commissioner only has a legal mandate to advocate for young people aged under 18, we share the concerns of others about wellbeing of all teenage prisoners who could be moved into the adult wings.

“Teenagers brains are still developing and are deeply impacted by their surroundings. They’re not safe physically or mentally in a mainstream environment with adults. This is why youth units were established in the first place,” she said.

SUPPLIED Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales recognises the difficult impacts a proposal could have on youth unit inmates. (File Photo)

Neil Beales, chief Corrections officer, said a recent risk assessment had identified that the risk of Covid-19 transmission within prisons was reduced if positive cases were managed at sites which were better equipped, had higher staffing levels, and were in close proximity to hospitals.

In response, Corrections was planning to establish regional hub units to accommodate prisoners with Covid-19 in order to prevent spread of the virus.

Beales said the youth units in Hawke’s Bay and Christchurch were standalone facilities and had been assessed as being best able to safely accommodate Covid-positive prisoners, so were now under consideration to be used as hubs.

“We recognise the difficult impact that this may have for the young men currently residing in those units, and have taken this into account in our assessment of the limited options available to us,” Beales said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, like many others having to adapt how they operate, we are having to make very difficult trade-offs in order to keep everyone safe from the threat that Covid-19 presents in prisons.”

He said moving them out of the youth units would not mean they automatically became part of the general prison population, as an individualised assessment of where they would be accommodated and managed would be carried out if the final decision was made to temporarily repurpose the units.