Woman charged with assault with a deadly weapon after altercation with National MP Jacqui Dean

A woman has been charged after allegedly attempting to run over Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean, pictured, with her car in Oamaru.

An Oamaru woman is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attempting to run over National MP Jacqui Dean with her car earlier this week.

The woman is expected to appear in Oamaru District Court on December 15.

Dean, the MP for Waitaki, was not harmed but is understood to have been frightened by the incident, which took place on Monday morning.

The alleged assault is thought to have happened after an incident involving the woman’s dog and Dean’s dog.

Dean declined to comment as the matter is now before the courts.

The alleged assault is not believed to be politically motivated.

The incident came days after Judith Collins demoted National MP Simon Bridges over a comment he made in front of Dean at an event five years ago, which led to Collins’ being voted out as leader of the National Party.

1 NEWS Bridges talks about remarks said in front of Dean.

On Monday afternoon Dean posted a brief statement on Facebook stating it wasn’t her intention for the past issue to be “thrust into the spotlight as they were”.

“I took no pleasure in being caught up in what was a political power-play that took attention away from the important issues of the day,” she wrote.