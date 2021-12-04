Lotto: five winners take home $200,000, lucky strike winner gets $600,000

Five happy Lotto players have won $200,000 in the First Division draw tonight.

Freedom under the traffic light system just got a whole lot sweeter for six Lotto winners this Saturday.

Five people have won $200,000 each, and a sixth has one $600,000 in the Lucky Strike game, playing from Wairoa.

The Lotto First Division winning tickets were bought in New World Waiuku and Otautau Supervalue. Two players from Auckland and one from Otago bought their tickets on MyLotto.

Powerball has rolled over to Wednesday and is now $5 million.