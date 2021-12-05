Teens escape youth justice facility, allegedly steal car and get spiked by police

The two youths allegedly escaped Te Au Rere a te Tonga Youth Justice Residence in Palmerston North on Friday afternoon.

Two teenagers attempting to evade police in a car they allegedly stole after escaping a youth justice facility were arrested two and a half hours later nearly 40km away when the vehicle was spiked.

Oranga Tamariki has labelled it a “high speed and dangerous” incident.

On Friday afternoon, the two teenagers absconded from Te Au Rere a te Tonga Youth Justice Residence in Palmerston North at around 2pm.

They were arrested by police, along with a third young person who was also in the vehicle, nearly 40km away, south of Shannon, at 4.30pm, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

There was also a minor crash involving the vehicle and a police car, but there was no indication the car was deliberately rammed, she said.

Oranga Tamariki general manager youth justice services Peter Whitcombe said police were immediately called once it was discovered the pair had absconded.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were alerted at about 2.30pm the teenagers had escaped.

“The pair were later located by police driving a stolen vehicle, which was followed for a time by an unmarked car before it was spiked and came to a stop south of Shannon. No pursuit was initiated,” she said.

Whitcombe described the incident as “high speed and dangerous”. An internal Oranga Tamariki review will be conducted.

TOM HUNT/STUFF Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft discusses his feelings about Oranga Tamariki's care and protection units. (First published on July 1.)

“We are very grateful that no one was hurt,” he said.

He declined to comment further due to the police investigation being under way.

A police spokeswoman said all three involved in the incident had been charged and appeared in Youth Court on Saturday.

One is facing charges of escaping custody, failing to stop, assaulting police, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, another is facing a charge of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and the third is facing a charge of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

There had been no other similar incidents or escapes at Te Au Rere a te Tonga this year, Whitcombe said.

Serious allegations were made by some youth there in a report released in March this year, after a visit by the Office of Children’s Commissioner.

Eight of the 16 young people interviewed made allegations about the behaviour of staff, including disproportionate and excessive force during restraints, inciting young people to fight with staff members, bullying, swearing, humiliating and yelling at young people, hitting them in the secure units and in their bedrooms, and supplying brownies with cannabis.

An investigation into the allegations found there was not enough evidence to prove them but the OCC Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT) report noted it did not show the allegations were false.

The report said the timing of the disclosures coincided with residence staff becoming aware of a plan, developed by several young people, to abscond from the residence. If successful, staff believed they could have been seriously harmed.

In July, when the report was made public, Whitcombe​ said Oranga Tamariki always worked to address issues raised in the OPCAT reports.

“The reports showed that our practice does need to improve in some areas. We acknowledge this, and we have a programme of change under way,” he said.